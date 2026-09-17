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WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:21
0,272 Euro
+3,03 % +0,008
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2640,29810:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
64 Leser
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Net Insight AB: Net Insight and partners establish pan-Asian live media network for real-world Nimbra 520 trials

Stockholm, Sweden - September 17th, 2026 - Net Insight today announced a new pan-Asian live media network created with its regional partners, giving broadcasters, production companies and media service providers a faster way to evaluate Nimbra 520 in real-world, long-distance workflows before deployment.

The initiative follows strong customer and partner interest in Nimbra 520 across APAC. As live media workflows increasingly span locations, networks and cloud environments, the platform enables customers to validate complete services under real operating conditions while partners demonstrate new applications beyond a traditional local product demo.

A customer visiting a partner in Seoul, for example, can originate a live feed locally and send it through Nimbra 520 to Singapore, China or Australia, experiencing picture quality, latency, reliability and service performance across a regional workflow. Nimbra Edge provides centralized provisioning, orchestration and monitoring, while extending the environment into cloud-based processing and value-added services.

"For customers, being able to test a live workflow across regional distances before deployment makes the evaluation much more meaningful," said Kim YoungKi, Senior Vice President of Sales, Sanam Technology Inc. "It gives our customers a practical way to experience performance and operational control in an environment much closer to how they will actually use the technology."

Built around Net Insight's Singapore presence and partner ecosystem across North Asia, Southeast Asia, Greater China, ANZ and South Asia, the network can expand as more partners and markets connect and additional Net Insight capabilities are added. Shared infrastructure for contribution, distribution, distributed production and customer trials reduces the time, infrastructure and complexity needed to move from product interest to meaningful technical validation.

"Together with our partners, we are bringing real-world validation much closer to the customer while creating a shared platform to explore new workflows, value-added services and business models," said KokLeong Chong, VP Sales, APAC at Net Insight.

Nimbra 520 provides high-density HEVC and AVC processing and low-latency connectivity across managed IP and the public internet. Nimbra Edge adds orchestration and service capabilities across on-premises and cloud resources, including transcoding, format conversion, regionalization and ad insertion, helping customers and partners localize, regionalize and monetize live content within the same workflow.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

Image Attachments

APAC Partner Network Nimbra 520

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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