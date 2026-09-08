Net Insight AB: Net Insight and DMC expand repeatable remote production model for European football

Stockholm, Sweden - September 8th, 2026 - Net Insight today announced that DMC Production Norway is continuing the use of its Open Live Media technology for premium European football, deploying Nimbra 520 and Nimbra Edge for the UEFA Europa League play-off between Lillestrøm SK and KF Egnatia at Åråsen on August 27th. The production builds on DMC's successful use of the same workflow at Blinkfestivalen and subsequent European football production in Tromsø. It demonstrates how broadcast-quality HEVC contribution over Internet- and cloud-enabled infrastructure can support demanding live sports production, with greater flexibility and production efficiency.

The production at Åråsen included eight system cameras covering main, close-up, offside, behind-goal and studio positions, supported by two super slow-motion cameras and an ENG camera. Nimbra 520 provided high-quality HEVC contribution, while Nimbra Edge enabled DMC to orchestrate and manage the live workflow centrally.

The setup is designed to simplify how distributed live productions are deployed and operated. Rather than managing individual infrastructure components separately, DMC can use Nimbra Edge to coordinate the contribution workflow as one controlled live service - reducing manual setup while maintaining the quality and operational control required for premium sports production.

"What matters to us operationally is being able to run a demanding production without adding unnecessary complexity for the team," said Trond Hermansen, Group CTO, DMC Production. "With high-quality HEVC contribution and centralized orchestration, we can manage the workflow with the quality and control we need while keeping the setup straightforward for the people operating it."

DMC has been at the forefront of centralized remote production in the Nordic region for several years, producing hundreds of live sports events annually and operating dedicated centralized production infrastructure in Norway and across the Nordics. The model enables production teams and key resources to be centralized while cameras and selected equipment remain at the venue.

"This collaboration builds on the joint projects we initiated in Denmark in 2024," said Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "With Blinkfestivalen, we took the next step by enabling a 17-camera centralized remote production over the public internet, without compromising broadcast quality. We are now taking those learnings further and showing how this model can create greater flexibility and efficiency across more live productions."

For Net Insight, the continued deployments demonstrate a broader evolution in live production. As premium sports production increasingly spans venues, Internet connectivity, cloud environments and centralized production facilities, the value moves beyond the performance of individual devices. The focus shifts to how efficiently the complete live service can be deployed, controlled and operated across the entire workflow.

From BLINK to European football, the proof is increasingly simple: when the workflow works, the next production is already waiting.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

About DMC

Driven by record-breaking growth, DMC Production (DMC) has established itself as the leading provider of centralized sports production across the Nordic region. Specializing in cost-effective, sustainable centralized live workflows, DMC manages top-tier leagues throughout the Nordics and delivers centralized Video Assistant Referee (VAR) services in Norway and Denmark. Our operations are backed by a team of highly qualified professionals with extensive global expertise in sports production.

Company Overview

DMC Production is a premier Nordic media technology and sports production enterprise with extensive expertise in live sports broadcasting, advanced replay systems, and remote production workflows. Operating across Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany, DMC delivers robust technical infrastructure and operational leadership to support major domestic leagues and international broadcast operations. Below is an overview of our specialized broadcast centers:

DMC Norway : Operating from our broadcast center in Oslo, DMC Norway delivers over 750 centralized live events annually for TV 2 Norway-covering football, ice hockey, handball, floorball, and basketball. Utilizing high-performance network connectivity, camera feeds, super-slomo, graphics, and production tools are managed centrally from Oslo. Following the introduction of VAR in Norway for the 2023 season in partnership with TV 2 and the Norwegian Football Association, DMC provides the end-to-end technical platform, specialized staffing, training, and operational support before, during, and after the season.

: Operating from our broadcast center in Oslo, DMC Norway delivers over 750 centralized live events annually for TV 2 Norway-covering football, ice hockey, handball, floorball, and basketball. Utilizing high-performance network connectivity, camera feeds, super-slomo, graphics, and production tools are managed centrally from Oslo. Following the introduction of VAR in Norway for the 2023 season in partnership with TV 2 and the Norwegian Football Association, DMC provides the end-to-end technical platform, specialized staffing, training, and operational support before, during, and after the season. DMC Denmark : In July 2024, DMC launched its new 1,800 sqm Matchday Production Centre in Copenhagen. Built in record time, the facility leverages state-of-the-art technology to centralize match productions nationwide. The center links via dedicated fiber to 60 locations across Denmark and integrates seamlessly with our other Nordic hubs. Additionally, the Copenhagen facility houses full VAR operations for the top-tier Danish football league.

: In July 2024, DMC launched its new 1,800 sqm Matchday Production Centre in Copenhagen. Built in record time, the facility leverages state-of-the-art technology to centralize match productions nationwide. The center links via dedicated fiber to 60 locations across Denmark and integrates seamlessly with our other Nordic hubs. Additionally, the Copenhagen facility houses full VAR operations for the top-tier Danish football league. DMC Finland : Backed by over a decade of centralized production expertise, DMC Finland operates out of its primary Helsinki facility. Since 2018, the center has managed productions for Liiga (Finland's top-tier ice hockey league), the Champions Hockey League (CHL), and international fixtures-delivering approximately 550 matches per season using configurations of up to 19 cameras.

: Backed by over a decade of centralized production expertise, DMC Finland operates out of its primary Helsinki facility. Since 2018, the center has managed productions for Liiga (Finland's top-tier ice hockey league), the Champions Hockey League (CHL), and international fixtures-delivering approximately 550 matches per season using configurations of up to 19 cameras. DMC Sweden : Operating from our Swedish broadcast center, DMC Sweden specializes in large-scale remote productions for international sports federations and rights holders. The center manages roughly 2,500 live events annually, including elite French and Danish ice hockey leagues and the men's and women's Swedish Handball League, handling up to 20 simultaneous match productions during peak rounds. Our international portfolio also includes long-term partnerships such as our work with the ATP in Båstad, Sweden, where we have managed events for five years by integrating remote workflows, centralized graphics, multi-angle replays, and strict adherence to rights-holder standards.

: Operating from our Swedish broadcast center, DMC Sweden specializes in large-scale remote productions for international sports federations and rights holders. The center manages roughly 2,500 live events annually, including elite French and Danish ice hockey leagues and the men's and women's Swedish Handball League, handling up to 20 simultaneous match productions during peak rounds. Our international portfolio also includes long-term partnerships such as our work with the ATP in Båstad, Sweden, where we have managed events for five years by integrating remote workflows, centralized graphics, multi-angle replays, and strict adherence to rights-holder standards. DMC Netherlands : Provides a full-service broadcast center for Ziggo Sport, the premier Dutch sports broadcaster. Built entirely on the Grass Valley AMPP platform, the technical infrastructure features 7 live control rooms, 7 video editing suites, and dedicated playout operations for 9 sports channels.

: Provides a full-service broadcast center for Ziggo Sport, the premier Dutch sports broadcaster. Built entirely on the Grass Valley AMPP platform, the technical infrastructure features 7 live control rooms, 7 video editing suites, and dedicated playout operations for 9 sports channels. DMC Germany: Marked DMC's entry into the German market in July 2025 following the acquisitions of RT1 and Plazamedia. Over the next 12 to 18 months, DMC is integrating both entities into the unified remote production architecture deployed across the group's European broadcast centers.

Today, DMC operates across key European markets, delivering high-end sports productions through a consistent, forward-thinking operational approach. Our business is backed by strong ownership committed to long-term growth and technical innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.dmcproduction.com/

Image Attachments

DMC UEFA 1920x1080