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WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:38
0,252 Euro
-1,56 % -0,004
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2550,29010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 07:45 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Interim CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Christine Kjellvard will assume the role as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the management team on November 1, 2026.

Christine has extensive experience as interim CFO and from permanent CFO positions in various industries, e.g. Pion Group AB, ASSA ABLOY AB and Telenor Inpli AB. Christine replaces Cecilia Höjgård Höök, who will remain in an advisory role until who, as previously communicated, is leaving Net Insight by the end of 2026 for a role outside the company.

Christine will hold the position of CFO until a permanent replacement is in place.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.
Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.