Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Interim CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Christine Kjellvard will assume the role as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the management team on November 1, 2026.

Christine has extensive experience as interim CFO and from permanent CFO positions in various industries, e.g. Pion Group AB, ASSA ABLOY AB and Telenor Inpli AB. Christine replaces Cecilia Höjgård Höök, who will remain in an advisory role until who, as previously communicated, is leaving Net Insight by the end of 2026 for a role outside the company.

Christine will hold the position of CFO until a permanent replacement is in place.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

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