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WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Stuttgart
07.09.26 | 17:17
0,302 Euro
+18,90 % +0,048
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2900,34217:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
56 Leser
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Net Insight AB: Net Insight receives order for Western European defense network

Stockholm, Sweden - September 7th, 2026 - Net Insight has received an order for its Zyntai timing solution for deployment in a Western European defense network, following the successful completion of an extensive proof-of-concept phase. The order of approximately 5 MSEK is expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2026.

The deployment will provide secure and resilient distribution of precise time across existing packet infrastructure, including encrypted transport environments. The solution features encrypted timing flows, sophisticated jamming and spoofing detection, end-to-end timing assurance and centralized monitoring, helping maintain trusted synchronization when GNSS is degraded, denied or distrusted.

"Accurate and trusted time is critical in defense networks and other critical infrastructure. Following extensive trials, we are proud that our technology has been selected for deployment in defense applications with some of the most demanding requirements for security, resilience and operational continuity," said Per Lindgren, Head of Sync at Net Insight.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) offers a GNSS/GPS independent time synchronization solution for TDD 5G networks through its Precision TimeNet product that provides the highest accuracy and performance while dramatically reducing CAPEX and OPEX for MSOs and speeding up 5G roll-outs by working over existing IP/MPLS networks.

With over 25 years of experience from the professional media industry where the world's leading media providers have relied on Net insight's Emmy®-winning Nimbra solution to guarantee their media transport and to accurately synchronize TV and media services over existing IP networks independently of GNSS/GPS. Net Insight now brings this uniquely established knowledge into the future mobile networks to solve 5G TDD time synchronization independent of GNSS/GPS. Solving time synchronization in 5G and 6G TDD networks through approaching it as an open disaggregated virtualized end-to-end service provided independent of the underlying network is for Net Insight the only future proof approach.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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