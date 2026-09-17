

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BYR.L, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) announced the FDA has approved Kerendia or finerenone for the treatment of adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 1 diabetes. The approval represents the third approved indication for Kerendia in the U.S. Finerenone is now indicated to reduce urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio in adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 1 diabetes.



'As the first new FDA-approved treatment option in more than 30 years for this patient population, Kerendia reflects Bayer's commitment to addressing significant unmet needs and bringing meaningful new treatment options to patients,' said Christine Roth Executive Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Commercialization and Member of the Pharmaceuticals Leadership Team at Bayer.



At previous close on Frankfurt Exchange, Bayer shares were trading at 48.98 euros.



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