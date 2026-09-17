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WKN: A2JNYN | ISIN: US05338G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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AVALARA INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Avalara, Inc.: Avalara Appoints Claire Goad as General Manager of E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

New leader brings deep invoice automation expertise as governments worldwide expand real-time transaction reporting mandates

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced the appointment of Claire Goad as General Manager of E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR). In this role, Goad will lead Avalara's global e-invoicing business, overseeing go-to-market execution, partner delivery, and international expansion as governments worldwide expand continuous transaction controls (CTC) and digital reporting mandates.

Goad brings more than 20 years of experience in invoice automation, supplier enablement, indirect tax workflows, and enterprise shared services. She joins as multinational businesses navigate a growing wave of e-invoicing regulations across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, including mandates in France, Germany, and the EU's ViDA (VAT in the Digital Age) initiative.

"E-invoicing is one of the fastest-growing and most transformative segments of global tax compliance," said Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Executive Officer of Avalara. "Claire brings deep domain expertise and a clear understanding of the operational realities businesses around the world face when modernizing their invoice and compliance workflows."

Prior to joining Avalara, Goad served as Senior Vice President of Invoice Automation Sales and Delivery at Tungsten Automation, where she led global sales and delivery teams providing AI-powered invoice automation and compliance workflows. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Tungsten Network and Kofax, and served as Managing Director at sharedserviceslink.

"As e-invoicing regulations evolve globally, finance leaders are facing unprecedented complexity and pressure to keep pace," said Goad. "Avalara is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate this change, combining agentic workflows, deep regulatory expertise, and a global ecosystem of integrations to make compliance manageable, no matter what comes next."

Avalara was recently positioned in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR154882XXX, September 2026). This recognition highlights Avalara's commitment to helping businesses navigate evolving global e-invoicing and continuous transaction control requirements with confidence. Learn more about Avalara's e-invoicing and live reporting solutions.

About Avalara
Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avalara-appoints-claire-goad-as-general-manager-of-e-invoicing-and-live-reporting-302881435.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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