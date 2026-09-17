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BE

WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:21
1,144 Euro
+0,53 % +0,006
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeammWave AB: BeammWave Completes Successful Bring-Up of the RFFE2840 Chip - Customer Sampling has Started

BeammWave AB announces that the initial bring-up of its RFFE2840 RF chip has been successfully completed in the company's automated test lab in Lund. Early testing confirms core functionality and major performance enhancements over previous iterations.

The team is now progressing into full characterization while sampling key partners to support their ongoing builds and integration projects.

"Confirming the performance of our RF chip in the lab is a key milestone for us," says Per-Olof Brandt, CTO of BeammWave. "While full characterization is ongoing, this bring-up proves our design trajectory with a chip outperforming previous versions. Crucially, we now have high-performing samples ready to supply our customers and partners, supporting their ongoing projects."

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For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that BeammWave is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-17 10:08 CEST.

Image Attachments
Per-Olof Brandt

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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