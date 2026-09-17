Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports results from ten drill holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the 2026 Treaty Creek Project Exploration Program. Drilling has expanded the recently discovered copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") and confirmed the potential for continuity of the near-surface gold-dominant mineralization in the epithermal system (the "PSE Zone"). Tudor's 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-19 to 28 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections.

PSP Zone - Continued Expansion of the Porphyry System

Hole PS-26-19 intersected:

0.21 g/t gold, 1.66 g/t silver, 0.26% copper and 58.39 ppm molybdenum, over 89.65 meters starting 178.00 meters downhole, including 0.30 g/t gold, 2.64 g/t silver, 0.45% copper and 54.92 ppm molybdenum over 18.65 meters starting 249.00 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-23 intersected:

0.26 g/t gold, 2.13 g/t silver, 0.25% copper and 23.05 ppm molybdenum, over 100.30 meters starting 166.50 meters downhole, including 0.30 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 0.30% copper and 52.39 ppm molybdenum, over 57.60 meters starting 209.20 meters downhole, and 0.35 g/t gold, 3.10 g/t silver, 0.48% copper and 72.71 ppm molybdenum, over 12.00 meters starting 222.00 meters downhole



0.98 g/t gold and 9.39 g/t silver over 101.00 meters starting 293.50 meters downhole, including 2.01 g/t gold and 32.15 g/t silver over 25.50 meters starting 351.00 meters downhole, and 5.15 g/t gold and 171.68 g/t silver over 4.50 meters starting 372.00 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-27 intersected:

0.26 g/t gold, 2.32 g/t silver, 0.29% copper and 50.39 ppm molybdenum , over 76.55 meters starting 211.15 meters downhole, including 0.35 g/t gold, 2.53 g/t silver, 0.44% copper and 61.72 ppm molybdenum, over 23.70 meters starting 264.00 meters downhole

0.89 g/t gold and 3.40 g/t silver over 32.00 meters starting 411.00 meters downhole , including 3.60 g/t gold and 7.18 g/t silver over 2.00 meters starting 439.45 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-28 intersected:

3.51 g/t gold and 4.04 g/t silver over 11.50 meters starting 173.00 meters downhole , including 4.85 g/t gold and 5.79 g/t silver over 6.00 meters starting 175.50 meters downhole

1.12 g/t gold and 7.04 g/t silver over 66.70 meters starting 377.00 meters downhole, including 44.38 g/t gold and 440.00 g/t silver over 0.80 meters starting 434.50 meters downhole



Results from holes PS-26-19, PS-26-21, PS-26-23, PS-26-25, PS-26-27, and PS-26-28 demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. Continued intercepts of higher-grade material demonstrate early continuity of a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system. The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.

PSE Zone - Broader Zones of Epithermal-style Gold-dominant Mineralization

Hole PS-26-20 intersected:

0.82 g/t gold and 2.52 g/t silver over 81.00 meters starting 78.00 meters downhole, including 2.94 g/t gold and 3.60 g/t silver over 7.50 meters starting 90.00 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-22 intersected:

4.19 g/t gold and 11.20 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 465.00 meters downhole

1.40 g/t gold and 3.65 g/t silver over 7.20 meters starting 432.80 meters downhole

Hole PS-26-24 intersected:

1.10 g/t gold and 0.85 g/t silver over 31.50 meters starting 154.50 meters downhole, including



6.22 g/t gold and 1.27 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 183.00 meters downhole

0.85 g/t silver starting 154.50 meters downhole, including

Drillhole PS-26-20 intersected a broad zone of near surface, gold-dominant epithermal vein-hosted mineralized system, adding to the volume of the previously identified mineralized system. Holes PS-26-22, PS-26-24, and PS-26-26 intersected several higher-grade gold-dominant intervals confirming the potential continuity of the vein hosted system.

Surface sampling in an area located 1.2 kilometers northwest of current Perfectstorm drilling has returned results up to 13.54 g/t gold, expanding the potential mineralized footprint of the system. Four near-surface drill holes have been drilled to follow-up, with results to be reported on receipt. The two drills remain active at the Perfectstorm Zone and are focused on priority target areas identified by recent results.

Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, September 17, 2026

Hole Collar Coords Dip/ From To Interval Gold Silver Copper Molybdenum Azimuth (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) PS-26-19 427389 mE 6270989 mN -45 178.00 267.65 89.65 0.21 1.66 0.26 58.39 115° including 249.00 267.65 18.65 0.30 2.64 0.45 54.92

279.00 301.50 22.50 0.89 2.75 - - PS-26-20 426274 mE 6270281 mN -88 78.00 159.00 81.00 0.82 2.52 - - 0° including 90.00 97.50 7.50 2.94 3.60 - -

195.30 199.30 4.00 0.78 37.03 - - PS-26-21 427299 mE 6270807 mN -60 303.00 325.50 22.50 0.15 1.41 0.14 29.97 295°

426.00 460.50 34.50 0.85 4.09 - 0.00 including 453.00 460.50 7.50 1.68 8.77 - - PS-26-22 425883 mE 6270319 mN -50 432.80 440.00 7.20 1.40 3.65 - - 180°

465.00 468.00 3.00 4.19 11.20 - - PS-26-23 427299 mE 6270807 mN -60 166.50 266.80 100.30 0.26 2.13 0.25 23.05 115° including 209.20 266.80 57.60 0.30 2.36 0.30 52.39 and 222.00 234.00 12.00 0.35 3.10 0.48 72.71

293.50 394.50 101.00 0.98 9.39 - -

351.00 376.50 25.50 2.01 32.15 - - and 372.00 376.50 4.50 5.15 171.68 - - PS-26-24 425883 mE 6270319 mN -88 154.50 186.00 31.50 1.10 0.85 - - 165° including 183.00 186.00 3.00 6.22 1.27 - -

207.76 210.00 2.24 2.78 10.63 - - PS-26-25 427299 mE 6270807 mN -60 161.00 257.10 96.10 0.17 1.56 0.19 60.37 170° including 241.50 257.10 15.60 0.36 3.20 0.36 76.12

369.10 411.00 41.90 1.07 6.67 - - including 380.00 387.00 7.00 2.15 8.43 - - PS-26-26 425883 mE 6270319 mN -50 151.50 157.50 6.00 2.05 2.61 - - 205°

277.50 297.40 19.90 1.00 2.50 - -

509.50 511.55 2.05 3.46 15.13 0.38 - PS-26-27 427299 mE 6270807 mN -45 211.15 287.70 76.55 0.26 2.32 0.29 50.39 170° including 264.00 287.70 23.70 0.35 2.53 0.44 61.72

290.00 307.50 17.50 1.13 13.64





411.00 443.00 32.00 0.89 3.40 - - including 439.45 441.45 2.00 3.60 7.18 - - PS-26-28 427299 mE 6270807 mN -60 173.00 184.50 11.50 3.51 4.04 - - 250° including 175.50 181.50 6.00 4.85 5.79 - -

262.50 301.60 39.10 0.21 1.59 0.19 48.28 including 294.10 301.60 7.50 0.45 2.41 0.47 101.31

377.00 443.70 66.70 1.12 7.04 - - including 434.50 435.30 0.80 44.38 440.00 - -

(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.

Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas

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Plan Map of Drillholes - Perfectstorm Zone

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Cross Sections





Section A

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Section B

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Section C

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Section D

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Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President & CEO

(778) 731-1055

Tudor Gold Corp.

Suite 1290, 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2W2

info@tudorgoldcorp.com

(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.) Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(604) 559 8092

chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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