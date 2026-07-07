Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports results from the first two drillholes (CBS-26-08 and 09) completed at the CBS Zone as part of the 2026 Exploration Drill Program (the "Program") at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Drill hole CBS-26-08 intersected silver rich mineralization deeper in the CBS Zone representing a new mineralized target within the system. Tudor plans to follow up on the higher-grade silver intercept later in the Program after completing drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone.

Silver Breccia within CBS Zone:

Hole CBS-26-08 intersected:

61.28 g/t silver and 0.09 g/t gold over 34.15 m starting 264.00 meters downhole , including 201.84 g/t silver and 0.07 g/t gold over 7.20 m starting 280.00 meters downhole.



The newly discovered silver rich breccia system provides continuity between a previous intercept observed in drillhole CBS-22-04 which returned 54.82 g/t silver and 0.30 g/t gold over 13.50 m, and a cluster of seven surface chip-samples grading between 30.09 g/t silver to 61.8 g/t silver. The zone remains open with significant silver potential.

Gold Intercepts at CBS Zone

Hole CBS-26-08 also intersected:

2.57 g/t gold and 0.39 g/t silver over 3.00 m starting 6.00 meters downhole, and

0.53 g/t gold and 9.81 g/t silver over 20.60 m starting 61.90 meters downhole, including, 0.92 g/t gold and 16.99 g/t silver over 9.30 m starting 73.20 meters downhole;



extending the gold rich breccia system within the CBS Zone 40 m along strike to the northeast.

Hole CBS-26-09 intersected:

0.79 g/t gold and 4.71 g/t silver over 47.00 m starting 153.00 meters downhole, including 1.04 g/t gold and 1.49 g/t silver over 24.50 m starting 153.00 meters downhole;



extending the gold rich breccia system within the CBS Zone 60 meters up-dip (vertically).

See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes CBS-26-08 and CBS-26-09 accompanied by a plan map and cross sections.

The primary objective of the Program for the CBS Zone is to expand the known mineralization, with a secondary objective of testing the entire CBS Zone vectoring towards the Goldstorm Deposit. The two drillholes were successful in expanding the gold-rich breccia system at the CBS Zone by 40 m to the northeast and 60 m up-dip of previous intercepts in the direction of the Goldstorm Deposit. The breccia system is interpreted by Tudor to be a high fluid flow corridor within a high-sulfidation system within the CBS Zone. The discovery of a silver-rich breccia deeper within the system expands the potential for multiple precious metal bearing structures within the CBS Zone.

2026 Exploration Program Update

Following the completion of drill holes CBS-26-08 and 09 at the CBS Zone, the two track-mounted diamond drill rigs moved to the Perfectstorm Zone to target porphyry gold/silver/copper mineralization hosted within potassic altered diorites, similar to mineralization encountered in the Goldstorm Deposit, and outlying gold/silver rich epithermal style mineralization. The two drill rigs are expected to continue drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone through the summer before moving back to the CBS Zone in September to follow up on results from drill holes CBS-26-08 and 09.

Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, July 7, 2026, Drillholes CBS-26-08 and 09

Hole Collar

Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) CBS-26-08 430817mE

6273989mN -45/

275 6.00 9.00 3.00 2.57 0.39



and 61.90 82.50 20.60 0.53 9.81



including 73.20 82.50 9.30 0.92 16.99



and 264.00 298.15 34.15 0.09 61.28



including 280.00 287.20 7.20 0.07 201.84 CBS-26-09 430061mE

6273783mN -50/

275 153.00 200.00 47.00 0.79 4.71



including 153.00 177.50 24.50 1.04 1.49

(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

Plan Map of Drillholes CBS-26-08 and 09





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Cross Sections of Drillholes CBS-26-08 and 09

Section A





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Section B





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Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and 30g fire assay AA finish for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were completed with gravimetric analysis. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Tudor Gold Corp.