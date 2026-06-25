Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports that it has launched an AI-assisted mineral prospectivity assessment (the "Assessment") as part of its 2026 Exploration Program at the gold-copper-silver Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The 2026 Exploration Program is underway with two diamond drills turning and results will be reported as they are received.

The Assessment will be conducted by ZEMÎ Technologies using a proprietary mineral prospectivity mapping workflow that integrates exploration datasets and geological understanding with machine learning to highlight areas most likely to host mineralization for the purposes of exploration area refinement and drill targeting. Tudor plans to use the results of the Assessment to prioritize drill targets for later in the 2026 Exploration Program and in the 2027 Exploration Program at Treaty Creek.

The Treaty Creek Project claims cover approximately nine kilometers of the Treaty Creek Thrust Fault system, which hosts a prolific porphyry belt including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm, Eureka and CBS zones at Treaty Creek and the five mineral deposits that comprise Seabridge Gold's KSM Project.

Qualified Persons

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 5,425,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which expire on June 25, 2031. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 38,952,420 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9.5% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

About Treaty Creek Project

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302911

Source: Tudor Gold Corp.