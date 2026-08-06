Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp.(TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports that results from the first four holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the 2026 Treaty Creek Project Exploration Program have led to both the discovery of a new copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") as well as the confirmation of a previously identified gold-silver-dominant epithermal system (the "PSE Zone"). The two drills active at the Perfectstorm Zone are now focused on these priority target areas. Tudor's 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-15 to 18 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections.

PSP Zone - New porphyry discovery along Sulphurets corridor

Results from holes PS-26-15, PS-26-16 and PS-26-18 demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.

PSP Zone Porphyry System Drill Results

Hole PS-26-15 intersected:

4.59 g/t gold and 0.67 g/t silver over 10.50 meters starting 105.00 meters downhole , including 11.15 g/t gold and 0.84 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 105.00 meters downhole

0.24 g/t gold, 2.11 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 50.76 ppm molybdenum over 82.90 meters starting 156.00 meters downhole, including 0.23 g/t gold, 3.11 g/t silver, 0.30% copper and 41.34 ppm molybdenum, over 30.85 meters starting 208.05 meters downhole

0.78 g/t gold and 0.29 g/t silver over 83.10 meters starting 267.90 meters downhole , including 2.73 g/t gold and 3.44 g/t silver over 2.50 meters starting 283.50 meters downhole , and

1.89 g/t gold and 3.00 g/t silver over 9.00 meters starting 342.00 meters downhole

Hole PS-26-16 intersected:

1.23 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver over 6.00 meters starting 265.50 meters downhole

0.36 g/t gold, 1.95 g/t silver, 0.28% copper and 42.52 ppm molybdenum over 10.50 meters starting 331.50 meters downhole

0.87 g/t gold, 4.33 g/t silver, 0.07% copper and 96.13 ppm molybdenum over 10.50 meters starting 393.00 meters downhole

Hole PS-26-18 intersected:

0.34 g/t gold, 1.89 g/t silver, 0.27% copper and 53.72 ppm molybdenum over 67.35 meters starting 180.00 meters downhole , including

0.46 g/t gold, 3.09 g/t silver, 0.37% copper and 54.51 ppm molybdenum over 16.35 meters starting 231.00 meters downhole

PSE Zone - Continuity of epithermal-style gold-dominant system validated

Drillhole PS-26-17 intersected a near surface, gold-dominant epithermal vein-hosted mineralized system confirming continuity between two previous drillholes along a strike length of over 360 meters. Hole PS-23-10 drilled in 2023 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 120.15 meters, and hole PS-21-06 drilled in 2021 intersected 0.84 g/t gold and 6.09 g/t silver over 59.90 meters including 2.52 g/t gold and 6.64 g/t silver over 5.90 meters. (See news releases dated October 31, 2023 and August 30, 2021.)

Hole PS-26-17 intersected:

0.78 g/t gold and 2.90 g/t silver over 74.15 meters starting 86.45 meters downhole, including 2.16 g/t gold and 3.18 g/t silver over 9.10 meters starting 151.50 meters downhole



Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, August 6, 2026

Hole Collar Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Molybdenum

(ppm) PS-26-15 427299 mE -60 105.00 115.50 10.50 4.59 0.67 - - 6270807 mN 115°

including 105.00 108.00 3.00 11.15 0.84 - -



156.00 238.90 82.90 0.24 2.11 0.21 50.76

including 208.05 238.90 30.85 0.23 3.11 0.30 41.34



267.90 351.00 83.10 0.78 0.29 - -

including 283.50 286.00 2.50 2.73 3.44 - -

and 342.00 351.00 9.00 1.89 3.00 - - PS-26-16 427389 mE -60 265.50 271.50 6.00 1.23 2.16 - - 6270909 mN 295°



331.50 342.00 10.50 0.36 1.95 0.28 42.52



393.00 403.50 10.50 0.87 4.33 0.07 96.13 PS-26-17 426134 mE -88 86.45 160.60 74.15 0.78 2.90 - - 6270242 mN 0°

including 151.50 160.60 9.10 2.16 3.18 - - PS-26-18 427389 mE -60 180.00 247.35 67.35 0.34 1.89 0.27 53.72 6270909 mN 115°

including 231.00 247.35 16.35 0.46 3.09 0.37 54.51

(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.

Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas

Goldstorm Deposit and Perfectstorm Zone Areas

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Plan Map of Drillholes - Perfectstorm Zone

Perfectstorm Select Drill Results

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Cross Sections





Section A



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Section B



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Section C



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Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and 30g fire assay AA finish for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were completed with gravimetric analysis. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Tudor Gold Corp.