Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in the first drill program targeting Mud Lake North which is approximately three kilometers north of Gold Rock. The drill program was designed to follow up on high-grade surface samples collected during the 2025 field mapping campaign. The first two drill holes intersected broad zones of alteration accompanied by significant sulphide mineralization, while the third drill hole intersected similar alteration and sulphide mineralization along with visible gold (Figure 1). Assays are pending for all three holes. The major goal of testing at Mud Lake North is to prove the periodicity of target areas within the Gold Rock Camp (Figure 2). Drilling continues at Mud Lake with approximately 2,000 meters planned to test down-plunge and along strike.

Figure 1: Core photographs showing visible gold from drill hole DML-008; A) Multiple specks of visible gold in a quartz filled fracture; B) The same visible gold bearing fracture viewed from a different angle and C) Additional specks of visible gold observed on the opposite side of the core. Click for video.

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Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "The discovery of visible gold at Mud Lake North is very exciting and provides strong initial support for our 'String of Pearls' theory+ similar to the active mines in the Red Lake District. We believe the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone has the potential to host multiple gold deposits along strike. Seeing visible gold in these drill holes is an encouraging early indicator that our geological model may be correct and strengthens our confidence in the potential for additional discoveries across the Gold Rock Camp."





Figure 2 - Plan map of the location of Gold Rock, Mud Lake North and Doubloon

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Marketing Update

Dryden Gold's management team will be available for investor meetings during the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, from September 22-25, 2026, and Mining Forum Americas in Colorado Springs from September 27-30, 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to contact ir@drydengold.com to arrange a meeting. The Company looks forward to providing an exploration update on its fully funded 45,000-metre drill program and discussing its ongoing exploration activities. To learn more, please review our updated corporate presentation, here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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