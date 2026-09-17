DJ Alina Holdings PLC: 2026 Interim Results

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: 2026 Interim Results 17-Sep-2026 / 11:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alina Holdings PLC Alina Holdings PLC (Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) ("Alina" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2026 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2026 GROUP RESULTS 1H 2026 versus 1H 2025 Group Net Profit / (Loss) for the period - GBP000 (GBP407) vs (GBP264) Group Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (both basic and diluted)*1 (1.79p) vs (1.16p) Reported Book value per share*2 15.2p vs 19.3p Net Cash - GBP000 GBP1,220 vs GBP516 Financial Holdings - GBP000 GBP1,604 vs GBP1,683 *1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 22,697,397 (1H25: 22,697,397) *2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2026 of 22,697,397

Chairman's Statement

H1 2026 was marked by further progress on the sale of the Company's property assets. The completion of the sale of the Company's Brislington property leaves the Company with one remaining asset in Hastings.

During H1, Management also focused on the next phase in the Company's life. In the Board's ("BOD") opinion there is more value to be generated for shareholders by maintaining the public listing rather than by liquidating the Company. The Board has therefore resolved to seek a 'growth' solution and is actively engaged in exploring a number of opportunities.

Castle Court, Hastings

As previously reported, the Company's Hastings property has now been internally sanitised and the BOD is in advanced discussions with two potential tenants to lease the majority (in excess of 90%) of the vacant commercial property on the ground floor and Eastern aspect of the first floor. This would leave the remainder of the first floor and parts of the second floor available for development into flats or work/live units.

In this connection the BOD has retained the services of SHW to oversee the planning application process.

Brislington, Bristol

As previously announced, the sale of the Company's Bristol property in Brislington completed on 2 June 2026.

Miscellaneous

The Company currently owns 6.6 million shares of Thalassa Holdings and has committed to purchase more from the proceeds of future property sales. These shares will, in due course, be distributed, partially or in full, to shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

I look forward to updating the Market on further development progress and the Company's shareholder value initiatives in due course.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

16 September 2026

Financial Review

Total income for the 1H 2026 period was (GBP91k) which includes the loss on the sale of Brislington (1H 2025: GBP121k).

Gross Rental Income declined by 22% to GBP85k from GBP109k as at 30 June 2025 due to the sale of Brislington in June 2026.

Cost of sales decreased from GBP91k to GBP62k, driven by abortive sale of Brislington credit of GBP60k that did not complete in early 2026 and GBP20k increased costs related to service charges at vacant units.

During the period under review Book Value decreased 10% to 15.2p/shr from 16.9p/shr as at 31 December 2025.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim FinancialReporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of theCompany and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R; b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R(indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertaintiesfor the remaining six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R(disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

16 September 2026

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Gross rental income 85 109 219 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value (34) 45 (20) Interest income 3 11 15 Profit/(Loss) on disposal of investment properties (145) - - Currency losses - (44) (38) Total Income (91) 121 176 Property operating expenses (59) (89) (198) Financial holdings expenses (3) (2) (4) Total Cost of Sales (62) (91) (202) Gross profit (153) 30 (26) Administrative expenses including non-recurring items (256) (282) (542) Gain from change in fair value of investment properties - - (191) Operating loss before net financing costs (409) (252) (759) Depreciation (1) (1) (3) Net financial income/(expense) (10) (11) (22) Other income/(expense) 13 - - Share of profits/(losses) of associated entities - - (17) Loss before tax (407) (264) (801) Taxation - - - Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations (407) (264) (801) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (407) (264) (801) (407) (264) (801) Earnings per share - GBP- pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted 3 (1.79) (1.16) (3.53)

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit/(loss) for the financial year (407) (264) (801) Total comprehensive income (407) (264) (801) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (407) (264) (801) Total Comprehensive income (407) (264) (801)

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2026

As at As at As at 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 4 1,046 315 1,189 Investments in associated entities 19 36 19 Total non-current assets 1,065 351 1,208 Current assets Trade and other receivables 159 382 167 Investments at fair value through profit and loss 5 1,604 1,683 1,617 Investment properties held for sale - 2,238 1,172 Cash and cash equivalents 1,220 516 447 Total current assets 2,983 4,819 3,403 Total assets 4,048 5,170 4,611 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 444 477 455 Total current liabilities 444 477 455 Finance lease liabilities 6 165 310 310 Total non-current liabilities 165 310 310 Total liabilities 609 787 765 Net assets 3,439 4,383 3,846 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9 319 319 319 Capital redemption reserve 598 598 598 Retained earnings 2,522 3,466 2,929 Total shareholders' equity 3,439 4,383 3,846 Total equity 3,439 4,383 3,846

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board on 16 September 2026.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

As at As at As at 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the year before taxation (407) (264) (801) Loss from change in fair value of investment properties - - 191 Finance costs 7 44 19 Disposals (13) - - (Profit)/Loss on disposal of investment properties 145 - - Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 8 (29) 185 (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (1) (10) (31) Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange - (44) - Lease liability interest (10) (11) (22) Depreciation 1 2 3 Fair value movement on portfolio investments 59 (33) 33 Share of losses/(profits) of associated entities - - 17 (Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held for sale (25) (12) (9) Cash generated by operations (236) (357) (415) Taxation - - - Net cash flow from operating activities (236) (357) (415) Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio investments (21) 12 9 Net Proceeds from sale of investment properties 1,027 - - Net cash flow in investing activities 1,006 12 9 Cash flows from financing activities Interest received 3 11 - (Increase)/reduction on head lease liabilities - - 3 Net cash flow from financing activities 3 11 3 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 773 (334) (403) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year 447 850 850 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,220 516 447

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Capital Share redemption Retained Capital reserve Earnings Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance as at 31 December 2024 319 598 3,730 4,647 Total comprehensive income for the year - - (264) (264) Balance as at 30 June 2025 319 598 3,466 4,383 Total comprehensive income for the year - - (537) (537) Balance as at 31 December 2025 319 598 2,929 3,846 Total comprehensive income for the year - - (407) (407) Balance as at 30 June 2026 319 598 2,522 3,439

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

1. General information

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

2. Significant Accounting policies

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards (IFRSs).

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended 31 December 2025 except as detailed below.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

Estimates

There are no changes to the estimates since last reporting period.

Segmental reporting

IFRS 8 requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reports that are regularly reported to the chief operating decision maker to allocate resources to the segments and to assess their performance. The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are: a portfolio of UK property; and other investment assets, which are reported to the Board of directors on a quarterly basis. The Board of directors is considered to be the chief operating decision maker.

2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and 30 June 2025 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2025 are extracted from the 2025 audited financial statements. The independent auditor's report on the 2025 financial statements was not qualified.

All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation.

2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Group has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

3. Earnings per share

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss and number of shares: Profit/(loss) for the period (GBP'000) (407) (264) (801) Weighted average number of shares of the Company ('000) 22,697 22,697 22,697 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (GBP - pence) (1.79) (1.16) (3.53) Number of shares outstanding at the period end: 22,697,397 22,697,397 22,697,397

4. Investment Properties

Leasehold Investment Investment Properties Properties Held for sale Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 31 December 2024 317 2,238 2,555 Depreciation - head leases (2) - (2) At 30 June 2025 315 2,238 2,553 Depreciation - head leases (1) - (1) Fair value adjustment - property - (191) (191) Reclassification of property held for sale 875 (875) - At 31 December 2025 1,189 1,172 2,361 Depreciation - head leases (2) - (2) Sale of property (141) (1,172) (1,313) At 30 June 2026 1,046 - 1,046 As at As at As at 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Portfolio valuation 875 2,238 2,047 Head leases treated as investment properties per IFRS 16 171 315 314 Total property portfolio 1,046 2,362 2,361 Investment properties held for sale - (2,238) (1,172) Investment properties held for development and ongoing rental 1,046 315 1,189

5. Investment Holdings

The Group classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):

Equity investments that are held for trading

As at As at As at 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Securities investments At the beginning of the period 1,617 - - Additions 177 11 11 Reclassification of associate - 1,650 1,650 Unrealised gain/(losses) (34) 42 (24) Disposals (156) (20) (20) 1,604 1,683 1,617

The reclassification is from investment in associates, as referred to in the "Miscellaneous" section of the Chairman's Report.

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7. They are a combination of cash and securities held with the listed broker.

Financial instruments require classification of fair value as determined by reference to the source of inputs used to derive the fair value. This classification uses the following three-level hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices);

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

6. Lease liabilities

Minimum Finance lease liabilities on head rents are payable as follows: Lease Payment Interest Principal GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 30 June 2025 2,868 (2,536) 332 Movement in value (12) 11 (1) At 31 December 2025 2,856 (2,525) 331 Movement in value (10) 10 - Sale of property - lease disposal (716) 562 (154) At 30 June 2026 2,130 (1,953) 177 Short term liabilities 22 - 22 Long term liabilities 2,846 (2,536) 310 At 30 June 2025 2,868 (2,536) 332 Short term liabilities 22 - 22 Long term liabilities 2,834 (2,525) 309 At 31 December 2025 2,856 (2,525) 331 Short term liabilities 12 - 12 Long term liabilities 2,118 (1,953) 165 At 30 June 2026 2,130 (1,953) 177

In the above table, interest represents the difference between the carrying amount and the contractual liability/ cash flow. All leases expire in more than five years.

7. Taxation

The tax charge for the period under review was nil (1H 2025: nil). The Group has substantial carried forward trading losses and capital losses available. Accordingly, no provision for corporation tax has been made in these accounts.

It is not anticipated that sufficient profits from the residual business will be generated in the foreseeable future to utilise the losses carried forward, therefore no asset for unrelieved tax losses has been recognised in these accounts. Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that is it probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

8. Related party balances and transactions

As at the period end the Group owed GBPNil (December 2025: GBP126, June 2025: GBP47,456) to Thalassa Holdings Limited ("Thalassa"), a company under common directorship. The balance relates to administration fees, accounting and registered office services supplied to the Group by Thalassa at cost. The total amount is treated as an unsecured, interest free loan made repayable on demand. During the period services amounting to GBP40,692 (December 2025: GBP102,128, June 2025: GBP54,697) were charged from Thalassa.

During the period the Group accrued GBP48,540 (December 2025: GBP114,013 plus GBP24,924 expenses, June 2025: GBP58,869 and GBP10,867 expenses) for consultancy and administrative services provided to the Group by a company, Fleur De Lys, in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest and GBP15,375 expenses. The balance owed by the Group at the period end date was GBP170,744 including expenses (December 2025: GBP106,830, June 2025: GBP37,629).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Group owns shares invoiced the group for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP70,350 for the period and GBP4,246 expenses (December 2025: GBP171,300 and GBP7,504 expenses, June 2025: GBP90,750).

At the end of 2024 Company participated in a placing undertaken by a related party, Thalassa Holdings Ltd, which resulted in the Company acquiring 6,600,000 new ordinary shares in Thalassa Holdings Ltd together with 660,000 warrants. The shares were admitted to trading on 10 January 2025. The Company is also permitted to make a further subscription of up to GBP3,000,000 for new ordinary shares in Thalassa Holdings Ltd following any sale of its property assets, at the sole discretion of the Company.

9. Share capital

As at As at As at 30 Jun 26 30 Jun 25 31 Dec 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Allotted, issued and fully paid: 22,697,397 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 226,970 226,970 226,970 9,164,017 treasury shares of GBP0.01 each 91,640 91,640 91,640 Total Share Capital 318,610 318,610 318,610

Investment in Own Shares

At the year-end, 9,164,017 shares were held in treasury (June 2025: 9,164,017), and at the date of this report 9,164,017 were held in treasury.

10. Subsequent events

There were no subsequent events, however, the Board is considering seeking shareholder approval for an authority to allot further shares and waiver of pre-emption rights (but to include subscription rights) to enable the board to undertake any opportunity that the Board is able to crystalise, as per the Chairman's statement. The Board will apprise the market in due course in the event a final decision is reached to call a General Meeting to pass the associated resolutions.

11. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com.

END

Investor Enquiries: enquiries@alina-holdings.com Alina Holdings PLC

www.alina-holdings.com

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September 17, 2026 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)