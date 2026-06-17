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WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 14:45
0,101 Euro
-14,41 % -0,017
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 16:27 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 
17-Jun-2026 / 14:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17JUNE 2026  

RESULTS OF AGM 

The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 June 
2026. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and 
the full results will be available in due course on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as 
follows: 

Resolution Number    Resolution                  For      Against 
 
01            Reports & Accounts              100.00%    0.00% 
 
02            Remuneration Report              100.00%    0.00% 
 
03            Auditor Re-appointment            100.00%    0.00% 
 
04            Re-appoint Martyn Porter           100.00%    0.00% 
 
05            S.551 Authority to Allot Shares        100.00%    0.00% 
 
06            S.570 Authority to Allot Securities      99.70%     0.30% 
 
07            S.701 Authority to Purchase Own Shares    100.00%    0.00% 
 
08            Short Notice GMs on 14 Days' Notice      99.70%     0.30%

END 

Enquiries:           --   
 
Alina Holdings Plc      
 
              enquiries@alina-holdings.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 432156 
EQS News ID:  2348396 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348396&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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