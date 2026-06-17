DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 17-Jun-2026 / 14:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17JUNE 2026 RESULTS OF AGM The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 June 2026. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will be available in due course on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows: Resolution Number Resolution For Against 01 Reports & Accounts 100.00% 0.00% 02 Remuneration Report 100.00% 0.00% 03 Auditor Re-appointment 100.00% 0.00% 04 Re-appoint Martyn Porter 100.00% 0.00% 05 S.551 Authority to Allot Shares 100.00% 0.00% 06 S.570 Authority to Allot Securities 99.70% 0.30% 07 S.701 Authority to Purchase Own Shares 100.00% 0.00% 08 Short Notice GMs on 14 Days' Notice 99.70% 0.30%

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Enquiries: -- Alina Holdings Plc enquiries@alina-holdings.com

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ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Category Code: RAG TIDM: ALNA LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 Sequence No.: 432156 EQS News ID: 2348396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 17, 2026 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)