DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol 03-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alina Holdings PLC Alina Holdings PLC (Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) ("Alina" or the "Company") Sale of Bristol Shopping Arcade The Board is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Bristol premises in Brislington, Bristol at an agreed sale price of GBP1,050,000, less transaction costs. The Board is also pleased to announce that it has reached agreement in principle to sell the Company's remaining property in Hastings, where the Company is in advanced discussion with two national hospitality chains to take occupation of the vacant commercial space. The Board will apprise the market with any future developments of those discussions. END Investor Enquiries: enquiries@alina-holdings.com Alina Holdings PLC

www.alina-holdings.com

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ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: ALNA LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 Sequence No.: 429700 EQS News ID: 2338224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 03, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)