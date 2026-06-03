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WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 09:10
0,118 Euro
+0,85 % +0,001
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.06.2026 09:03 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol 
03-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Alina Holdings PLC 

Alina Holdings PLC 
 
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) 
 
("Alina" or the "Company") 

Sale of Bristol Shopping Arcade 

The Board is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Bristol premises in Brislington, Bristol at an 
agreed sale price of GBP1,050,000, less transaction costs. 
 
The Board is also pleased to announce that it has reached agreement in principle to sell  the Company's remaining 
property in Hastings, where the Company is in advanced discussion with two national hospitality chains to take 
occupation of the vacant commercial space. The Board will apprise the market with any future developments of those 
discussions. 

END 
 
Investor Enquiries:    enquiries@alina-holdings.com 
 
Alina Holdings PLC

www.alina-holdings.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 429700 
EQS News ID:  2338224 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338224&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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