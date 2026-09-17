Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Strengthens Scalable European Operating Platform and Launches AI Powered Operational Transformation

Expanded European Presence Strengthens Customer and Supplier Support Across Key Markets and Positions Platform for Continued Growth

AI-Enabled Operating Processes Target Greater Efficiency, Scalability and Cost Discipline With the Goal of Supporting Margin Improvement

Gerard Versteegh, Organic Industry Pioneer, Joins As Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, NL / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its European operational footprint and launched an AI-powered operational transformation within its European operating subsidiary, the New Fruit Group ("NFG").

Together, the office expansion and technology initiatives are intended to enhance NFG's ability to serve customers and suppliers across key European markets, strengthening is scalable European operating platform for and positioning for future growth.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Gerard Versteegh, an organic industry pioneer, has agreed to join as a Strategic Advisor as the Company executes on its plans to grow its global footprint and expand into further value-added categories.

Expansion of European Operational Footprint

NFG has expanded its operational footprint to three office locations across Europe to provide enhanced market support, improve operating efficiency and position the business for continued growth. A new sourcing/supply chain office has been established in Madrid, Spain and the Munich, Germany operation has been expanded, complementing existing logistical and administrative support operations via Breda, the Netherlands. The expanded footprint is intended to bring NFG closer to key European customers, suppliers and sourcing regions, while strengthening coordination across its commercial and operational activities.

"The expansion of our European operating footprint is designed to drive efficiency, deepen market support and position the group for continued growth in the rapidly expanding organic and sustainable foods categories," commented Alexander Widmann, SVP and COO, European Operations. "This expanded configuration allows us to leverage the distinct capabilities of each location, supported by enhanced communication protocols that are expected to drive efficiency and effectiveness."

AI Powered Operational Transformation

Consistent with the Company's strategy to create a highly scalable digital operating model capable of supporting future expansion, acquisitions, international growth and new revenue opportunities, NFG has commenced implementing AI-enabled workflows and quality management technologies intended to improve efficiency, traceability, and decision making across key business processes

NFG is working with Interloom Technologies ("Interloom") to implement an AI-driven platform that converts operational processes and internal business knowledge into structured digital workflows while retaining human oversight and leveraging leading frontier models, including Open AI and Anthropic, to provide advanced reasoning and language capabilities.

The platform will initially be deployed in logistics, with planned expansion into invoice processing, claims management, customer service and commercial operations.

The implementation is expected to automate routine administrative activities, strengthen document and case management, improve follow-up and escalation processes, maintain operational audit trails and support the retention of business knowledge. The platform will also support scalability without a corresponding increase in administrative complexity.

"Operational excellence in modern supply chains is increasingly determined by how quickly organizations can transform information into action. By leveraging AI-driven orchestration, we are creating an operating environment where routine tasks can be automated, risks can be identified earlier, and people can focus on higher-value decision-making," commented Ana Cristina de la Campa Ahedo, Director, Digital Technology and Business Controlling at Organto.

In addition to deploying AI-powered workflows, NFG is similarly proceeding with complementary process automation and analytic-tools designed to further enhance operational efficiency and scalability.

Gerard Versteegh Joins as Strategic Advisor

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Gerard Versteegh has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor. Based in the Netherlands, Mr. Versteegh is an organic foods pioneer, having co-founded The Organic Corporation BV ("Tradin Organic") in the early 1990s. Over the years, Tradin Organic evolved into a leading global, vertically integrated supplier of certified organic food ingredients, providing sourcing, processing, logistics and distribution solution to foods manufacturers and customers worldwide. Mr. Versteegh's deep organic industry knowledge and operating and strategic experience and global sourcing network is expected to complement the Company's plan to expand its footprint in key organic and fairtrade foods categories and beyond into value-added processing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell

647 629 0018

ABOUT INTERLOOM TECHNOLOGIES

Interloom is a Munich, Germany based AI operations platform that helps organizations orchestrate complex operational work across people, AI agents and existing systems. Its technology turns operational knowledge and successful case outcomes into reusable context, enabling teams and AI agents to make better decisions and continuously improve how work gets done. Interloom works with enterprises to deploy production AI workflows across operational functions including logistics, claims, customer service and other high-volume processes.

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the expansion of its European operating footprint is designed to drive efficiency, deepen market support and position the group for continued growth in the rapidly expanding organic and sustainable foods categories; Organto's belief that the expanded European operating configuration allows the Company to leverage the distinct capabilities of each location, supported by enhanced communication protocols that are expected to drive efficiency and effectiveness; Organto's belief that its expanded European presence strengthens customer and supplier support across key markets and enhances its platform for continued growth; Organto's belief that AI-enabled operating processes target greater efficiency, scalability and cost discipline with the goal of supporting margin improvement; Organto's belief that operational excellence in modern supply chains is increasingly determined by how quickly organizations can transform information into action; Organto's belief that by leveraging AI-driven orchestration, the Company can create an operating environment where routine tasks can be automated, risks can be identified earlier, and people can focus on higher-value decision making; Organto's belief that the addition of Gerard Versteegh as a Strategic Advisor will complement the Company's plan to expand its footprint in key organic and fairtrade foods categories and beyond into value-added processing; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-strengthens-scalable-european-operating-platform-and-lau-1221425