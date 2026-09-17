Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (OTCQB: EKWIF) ("Everkind" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and are expected to commence trading under the symbol "EKWIF" at the opening of markets on Thursday September 17, 2026.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EK". Quotation on the OTCQB does not represent a new issuance of securities and will not result in any dilution to existing shareholders.

The OTCQB Venture Market is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. Quotation on the OTCQB is intended to provide investors in the United States with improved access to, and greater transparency of, trading in the Company's common shares through U.S. brokerage accounts.

In connection with the commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company has also applied for eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility, if approved, is expected to facilitate the electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States and improve the ability of U.S. investors to trade the Company's shares through participating broker-dealers. The DTC eligibility application is currently under review, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of the application.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected commencement date of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB, the anticipated benefits of quotation on the OTCQB, the Company's application for DTC eligibility and the anticipated timing, outcome and benefits of that application, and the expected effect of DTC eligibility on the clearing, settlement and trading of the Company's common shares in the United States. These statements assume that OTC Markets Group Inc. confirms an effective date, that DTC eligibility is granted without delay, that U.S. investor interest develops as anticipated, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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