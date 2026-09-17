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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:06
0,910 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9250,97015:12
Dow Jones News
17.09.2026 13:57 Uhr
267 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 
17-Sep-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

17 September 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 

Results of Annual General Meeting 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to 
announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were 
passed on a poll.  A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 

                                           Total votes 
                        Votes for + % of  Votes   % of  cast      % of  Votes 
        Resolution            Chairman's votes  against  votes  (including   ISC   withheld** 
                        Discretion cast       cast  votes     voted* 
                                     withheld) 
 
 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
 
       To receive and adopt the     105,401,543 99.88  126,314  0.12              576,470 
       Company's report and accounts for 
1       the financial year ended 31 March            106,104,327  21.71 
       2026 

                        105,744,144 99.89  118,828  0.11              241,355 
       To approve the directors' 
2       remuneration report for the year            106,104,327  21.71 
       ended 31 March 2026 

                        99,092,629 94.08  6,238,156 5.92              773,542 
       To re-elect David MacLellan as a 
3       director                        106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        102,693,920 97.50  2,636,865 2.50              773,542 
       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a 
4       director                        106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        102,689,494 97.49  2,640,160 2.51              774,673 
       To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a 
5       director                        106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        102,689,494 97.49  2,640,160 2.51              774,673 
       To re-elect Chris Ireland as a 
6       director                        106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        102,566,475 97.38  2,763,179 2.62              774,673 
       To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as 
7       a director                       106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        103,787,961 98.39  1,693,193 1.61              623,173 
       To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as 
8       auditor to the Company                 106,104,327  21.71 
                                                    
 
                        103,932,786 98.53  1,548,109 1.47              623,432 
       To authorise the directors to 
9       agree and fix the auditor's               106,104,327  21.71 
       remuneration 

                        103,717,168 97.80  2,334,174 2.20              52,985 
       To grant the directors' authority 
10      to allot ordinary shares in the             106,104,327  21.71 
       capital of the Company 

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 

       To disapply statutory pre-emption 104,492,347 98.53  1,558,507 1.47              53,473 
       rights on the allotment of 
11      ordinary shares in the capital of            106,104,327  21.71 
       the Company 

                        104,262,057 98.33  1,768,797 1.67              73,473 
       To further disapply the statutory 
12      pre-emption rights on the                106,104,327  21.71 
       allotment of Ordinary Shares 

       To authorise the Company to make 105,900,462 99.94  65,964  0.06              137,901 
       market purchases of ordinary 
13      shares of GBP0.01 each in the               106,104,327  21.71 
       capital of the Company 

       That a general meeting, other   101,097,049 95.33  4,957,722 4.67              49,556 
       than an annual general meeting, 
14      may be called on not less than 14            106,104,327  21.71 
       clear days' notice

* Based on 488,567,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 15 September 2026.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch       
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                     www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 443609 
EQS News ID:  2401010 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401010&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2026 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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