DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 17-Sep-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 September 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were passed on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: Total votes Votes for + % of Votes % of cast % of Votes Resolution Chairman's votes against votes (including ISC withheld** Discretion cast cast votes voted* withheld) ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive and adopt the 105,401,543 99.88 126,314 0.12 576,470 Company's report and accounts for 1 the financial year ended 31 March 106,104,327 21.71 2026 105,744,144 99.89 118,828 0.11 241,355 To approve the directors' 2 remuneration report for the year 106,104,327 21.71 ended 31 March 2026 99,092,629 94.08 6,238,156 5.92 773,542 To re-elect David MacLellan as a 3 director 106,104,327 21.71 102,693,920 97.50 2,636,865 2.50 773,542 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a 4 director 106,104,327 21.71 102,689,494 97.49 2,640,160 2.51 774,673 To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a 5 director 106,104,327 21.71 102,689,494 97.49 2,640,160 2.51 774,673 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a 6 director 106,104,327 21.71 102,566,475 97.38 2,763,179 2.62 774,673 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as 7 a director 106,104,327 21.71 103,787,961 98.39 1,693,193 1.61 623,173 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as 8 auditor to the Company 106,104,327 21.71 103,932,786 98.53 1,548,109 1.47 623,432 To authorise the directors to 9 agree and fix the auditor's 106,104,327 21.71 remuneration 103,717,168 97.80 2,334,174 2.20 52,985 To grant the directors' authority 10 to allot ordinary shares in the 106,104,327 21.71 capital of the Company SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS To disapply statutory pre-emption 104,492,347 98.53 1,558,507 1.47 53,473 rights on the allotment of 11 ordinary shares in the capital of 106,104,327 21.71 the Company 104,262,057 98.33 1,768,797 1.67 73,473 To further disapply the statutory 12 pre-emption rights on the 106,104,327 21.71 allotment of Ordinary Shares To authorise the Company to make 105,900,462 99.94 65,964 0.06 137,901 market purchases of ordinary 13 shares of GBP0.01 each in the 106,104,327 21.71 capital of the Company That a general meeting, other 101,097,049 95.33 4,957,722 4.67 49,556 than an annual general meeting, 14 may be called on not less than 14 106,104,327 21.71 clear days' notice

* Based on 488,567,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 15 September 2026.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

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ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: RAG TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 443609 EQS News ID: 2401010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 17, 2026 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)