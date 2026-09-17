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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on properties in Spain, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Calveron Metal Resources LDA ("Calveron") of Portugal, wherein Calveron can acquire up to a 100% interest in the company's wholly owned Lumbrales property via a Joint Venture Company between the two companies.

The Lumbrales property located in Castille, Spain, was acquired by Hispania from Siemcalsa and sits on the Stanniferous Iberian Belt which includes about 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. The terms of the agreement with Calveron are as follows:

Phase 1 Calveron shall between September 15, 2026, and September 1, 2027, incur expenditures of not less than 400,000 Euros of which 150,000 Euros shall occur before October 10, 2026 and 50,000 Euros before October 31 2026. In addition, Hispania shall be issued Two Hundred Thousand Euros worth of shares (200,000 Euros) in Calveron or Calveron's parent company. Upon successful completion Calveron will acquire a 25% interest in Lumbrales via the Joint Venture Company ("JVC").

Phase 2 Calveron shall between September 1, 2027, and September 1, 2028, incur a further 500,000 Euros of expenditures on the Lumbrales property and in addition Hispania shall be issued a further Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Euros worth of shares (350,000 Euros) in Calveron or Calveron's parent. Upon completion of these expenditures Calveron will have earned 50% of the Lumbrales property via the JVC.

Phase 3 Calveron shall between September 2, 2028 and September 1, 2029, incur a further 1,000,000 Euros of expenditures on the Lumbrales property and in addition Hispania shall be issued a further Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Euros worth of shares (450,000 Euros) in Calveron or Calveron's parent. Upon completion of these expenditures Calveron will have earned a 75% interest in Lumbrales via the JVC.

Upon earning a 75% interest in Lumbrales via the JVC, Calveron will have the option to acquire the remaining 25% interest owned by Hispania for One Million Euros (1,000,000 Euros). This option may be exercised any time in the three (3) years following completion of Phase 3 noted above.

Upon completion of the expenditures, Hispania will also own a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on all minerals and metals produced from the Project. Calveron will have the option to extinguish the NSR, at its sole discretion, by paying Hispania Two Million Five Hundred Thousand (2,500,000) Euros.

Over the past two and a half years, Hispania has:

completed the acquisition of Lumbrales from Siemcalsa

had its management and local representative (Facultivo) work with the local government and stakeholders on all aspects of the project site and local regulations therein

Completed a drilling program at the site

In total, Hispania has spent approximately 450,000 Euros at and on Lumbrales, and this transaction values the total potential payments to Hispania at Two Million Euros (2,000,000 Euros) and Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Euros (4,500,000 Euros) including the NSR, which gives Hispania a potential 3.4x return on its expenditures and 10x return when including the NSR. "This transaction goes to our belief that with our pedigree and experience in Spain, including finding and selling Iberian Minerals Corp. to Trafigura, we have the ability to identify and develop base metals assets in Spain and transact on these assets. The Lumbrales transaction is our first in Hispania and we are keen to continue to identify and develop assets in country, including our wholly owned Puebla de la Reina and Otero assets," stated Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer.

Hispania is pleased to have entered into the Earn In agreement with Calveron and is looking forward to seeing the work plan being carried out in the coming months. "With Calveron's knowledge of the Portuguese and Spanish regions, they were a great fit for us to work with, as both parties have been completing due diligence and analysis over the past year. With improved metals pricing, this transaction will push the Lumbrales project forward and we look forward to the developments with our partners at Calveron," stated Brewster.

The Company intends to update investors on the progress being made at Lumbrales by Calveron.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected commencement of work on the PBR project, the expected meetings with local drilling firms, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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