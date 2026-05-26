Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company"), announces that it has received an extension on it's high grade base metal Deposit, HERRERÍAS, Permit Nº 06C12785-00, from the Junta de Extremadura. Located in Puebla de la Reina, Spain, the property is a high grade copper zinc deposit, with a recorded NI 43-101 report filed. "We are extremely pleased that the government has confirmed our Extension request. In collaboration with the supportive local government and stakeholders, the Government of Extremadura and other parties. We know that a time when critical minerals deposits in the European Union need to be developed, there is much work to do by all government agencies, and we thank Extremadura and the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina and the people of the town for their support to get this extension", noted Chief Executive Officer Norman Brewster.

As a follow on to this extension, the Company is pleased to announce that it has laid out a drilling program for the property. The drill program will investigate the existing mineralized zone plus an additional geophysical target area that was newly outlined. The existing zone consists of 500,000 tonnes of Kuroko style Copper, Zinc, Lead Volcanic hosted massive sulphide mineralization at grades of 11% Zn.,1.60%Cu., 1.2%Pb., and 32 ppm Ag.

The company is seeking to extend this zone as it was last drilled in 2000. Recent geophysical works indicate that extensions are possible. A new zone of interest shown by geophysics and surface valuation lies on the permitted property to the Northwest of the existing mineralization which has not been drilled. The company expects work to be carried out over the next 4 weeks and will analyze work while at site. "Further to the extension, getting work progressing in Puebla has been a goal for the company. The local stakeholders have been extremely supportive and are keen to see mining work continue to develop in the region. We are also keen to explore an additional zone that we have examined in our work, and was referred to us by previous groups that had worked at the site dating back to the 1980's, when zinc and copper prices were not as conducive as they are today". Core from the initial 500,000 tonne zone was previously assayed and reported by the company to confirm the high grades.

Lastly, Hispania announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program ("SAR Pilot Program") utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot Program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, Hispania aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

Hispania will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2026, and three-month period ending September 30, 2026. Hispania will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of June 30) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of December 31).

Hispania confirms it meets the SAR Pilot Program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Norman Brewster, P. Geo, (PGO 0613) has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298822

Source: Hispania Resources Inc.