Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company"), has recently completed its first drilling program at its past producing Lumbrales Property. This program has investigated portions of the longitudinal section created at the end of life mining operation Mari Tere mine which was in operation during 1984 to 1986.

The L1-01 Hole successfully intersected meaningful sections of the North Vein System with sections of cassiterite, mineralized, being returned over 5.45 metres. Samples were obtained and they have been delivered to ALS in Seville for processing.

Borehole L1-02 has revealed both the North Vein, consisting of veins and minor veins, and the South Vein, which was well intersected between 197.60 and 213.50 metres. The South Vein shows cassiterite mineralization in the vein walls, with several narrow lateral veins and a central vein over one metre thick. "We are excited to initiate drilling work at Lumbrales. Given that this was a past producing mine, and is proximal to the producing open pit Barruecopardo mine in Salamanca, Spain, we are keen to both explore these areas, as well as look at new areas on the property next," commented Norm Brewster, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company will next look to drilling work at the Puebla de la Reina Property in Extremadura where it expects to drill into the mineralized feature located on the property to confirm the mineralization intersected during the 2000 drill program. Results at the time indicated the presence of 500,000 tonnes at a grade of 11% Zn and 1.75% Cu. Geophysical work completed by Hispania showed the presence of a second anomalous zone located along strike northwest of the mineralized zone outlined in 2000. Geophysical surveys were completed by Geoterex Sh.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

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Source: Hispania Resources Inc.