Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, is pleased to announce that members of the Hispania team recently completed a site visit at Lumbrales and met with members of the city's political community, including May Carlos Pedraz.

As the recently elected Mayor, Mayor Pedraz was brought up to date on Hispania's work and its plans for the past producing Mari Tere mine at Lumbrales. The two groups also reviewed for the project's next phases. During that meeting, the project team discussed with the Mayor the intended programme under the current permit, the proposed drill locations and all relevant documents. Mayor Pedraz was pleased with the developments and stated that he supports the project "one hundred per cent". Additionally, he was pleased to note that the project would bring both direct, and indirect jobs to the area and town and that the company was supportive of all environmental, societal and governmental practices.

Mayor Pedraz informed the Hispania team that the municipality was in the process of planning work (described as "concentration planning"), which would make it an appropriate moment to pursue any needed relevant reclassifications. He further stated that the area of the former mine (the "Mari Tere" mine) is already classified as "strategic mining" land, and that reclassification to industrial would be straightforward. The Mayor stated that the municipality would present no difficulty in implementing that reclassification, and also noted that there would be no issue in obtaining water for the drilling works if the team wished to take it from the deposit, by running a hose from the pump to the drill locations.

Norman Brewster, CEO of Hispania stated, "Our team is very pleased with our meetings in Lumbrales and particularly with Mayor Pedraz and his team. We believe having a supportive government and community is as key to a mines success as is the commodities present, and this is a great time for tin and Lumbrales. Mayor Pedraz has been exceptionally helpful and we appreciate the work of his team and of Lumbrales. We are excited to see the works to come at site and take the Mari Tere past producing mine forward."

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

