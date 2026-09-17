NevGold Corp.: NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-Shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, ...

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") - TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce additional oxide-gold assays from the 2026 drill program at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. These results have significantly expanded oxide gold mineralization both inside and outside of the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") pit-shell released on July 15, 2026 ( see News Release ). The focus of the 2026 20,000 meter drill program is resource expansion and conversion of the MRE.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "It is extremely encouraging to have thick intercepts of high-grade oxide gold grades over 1.00 g/t Au that have expanded mineralization inside and outside of the 2026 MRE pitshell. The initial 2026 drillholes at the Bullet Zone have delivered on expanding both oxide gold and antimony mineralization, and the grades intercepted have been higher than the average MRE grade profile. Our geological interpretation is that gold and antimony were deposited in the same general area during two separate mineralizing events, which explains why certain parts of the deposit are higher-grade oxide gold and others are higher-grade oxide antimony. This is important to highlight as it creates future operational and development flexibility as Limo is advanced. With two drill rigs and approximately 9,000 meters of drilling completed to date, and 33 drillholes with assays pending, our Technical Team continues to test the resource expansion potential with each drillhole. We are fully funded for the next 12-18 months with over $45 million in treasury, and our team is focused on delivering on one of the most important gold-antimony projects in the United States."

Key Highlights

High-grade oxide gold mineralization significantly expanded outside 2026 MRE pit-shell with 1.06 g/t oxide Au over 42.7 meters:

LB26-007 Lower (expansion outside of 2026 pit-shell): 1.89 g/t oxide Au over 18.3 meters within 1.06 g/t oxide Au over 42.7 meters (terminated in 0.52 g/t oxide Au) LB26-007 Upper (infill): 0.20% Sb over 16.8 meters



High-grade oxide gold mineralization significantly expanded inside 2026 MRE pit-shell with 5.00 g/t oxide Au over 3.0 meters

LB26-004 (expansion inside of 2026 pit-shell): 5.00 g/t oxide Au over 3.0 meters within 1.23 g/t oxide Au over 27.4 meters Drillhole LB26-004 converted unmineralized blocks within the 2026 MRE pit-shell, immediate mineralization expansion (Figure 1, Figure 2)



Company remains fully funded for the next 12-18 months with +$45 million in treasury

40 holes completed, 33 holes with assays pending after this News Release

Advancing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and Engineering Studies at Limo Butte

Limo Butte Planned 2026-2027 Activities / Status Update

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:

Continuing to drill test gold-antimony targets (~20,000 meters is planned in 2026 focused on the Bullet Zone / Armory Fault discoveries and resource conversion)

Advancing metallurgical testwork (ongoing)

Complete initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (completed, July 15)

Advancing PEA / Engineering Studies (in process).

Figure 1 - Resurrection Ridge resource area with completed 2026 drilling. Figure includes outline of 2026 AuEq. resource pitshell, priority expansion area for ongoing 2026 drilling, and intercepts for completed 2026 drilling. Ongoing road and pad construction efforts are also shown, highlighting focused efforts to expand Au and Sb mineralization to the east under the dolomite thrust. To view image please click here

Figure 2 - Cross section with Au values from 2026 MRE block model and Au intercepts from all drilling along section. The drillholes in the 2026 drill program have expanded oxide mineralization both inside and outside of the recently announced 2026 MRE pit-shell. To view image please click here

2026 Drilling Results - Resurrection Ridge

Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au*** % Sb*** g/t AuEq** From, m To, m LB26-004 27.4 1.23 - 1.23 164.6 192.0 Including 3.0 5.00 - 5.00 178.3 181.4 LB26-005 36.6 0.13 - 0.13 83.8 120.4 Including 10.7 0.20 0.09% 0.57 109.7 120.4 LB26-006 30.5 0.18 0.08% 0.47 68.6 99.1 Including 6.1 0.51 0.14% 1.06 74.7 80.8 LB26-007 Upper 16.8 - 0.20% 0.79 29.0 45.7 LB26-007 Lower 42.7 1.06 - 1.06 242.3 285.0 Including 18.3 1.89 - 1.89 263.7 281.9

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.

**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.

***Values less than 0.05 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb not included.

Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LB26-004 RR 667217 4417168 2241 202.7 90 -80 LB26-005 RR 667217 4417167 2241 278.9 0 -90 LB26-006 RR 667217 4417168 2241 288.0 35 -70 LB26-007 RR 667173 4417250 2189 285.0 120 -60

Figure 3 - Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com

Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is dedicated to discovering, de-risking, and rapidly advancing gold and critical metals projects across premier jurisdictions in Nevada and Idaho to drive shareholder value and strengthen US mineral security. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. For more information, please visit www.nev-gold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, the expansion of the recently announced MRE at Limo Butte, and future potential project milestones such as the potential Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.