NevGold Corp.: NevGold Appoints Dale Found as CFO, Current CFO Bob McKnight Transitions to VP Engineering Studies To Support Next Project Development Phase

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dale Found as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. The Company is also pleased to announce the management transition of current CFO, Mr. Bob McKnight, to a newly formed Vice President Engineering Studies role, effectively immediately.

Brandon Bonifacio comments: "We have been diligently working on setting our organization up for success as we enter the next stage of project development after delivering on our robust, oxide gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The addition of Mr. Found is an important move as our organization progresses into more advanced stages of project development. Mr. Found has experience at development stage projects, but he has also worked on various construction stage projects and mining operations throughout the Americas. The transition of Mr. McKnight to the VP Engineering Studies role is equally important as it allows his focus to be solely on the upcoming Engineering Study at Limo Butte."

Mr. Found has more than 35 years of international accounting and finance experience, of which the last 20 have been spent in progressively more senior roles within the mining industry. He was most recently CFO of Alta Copper Corp. prior to its acquisition by Fortescue Ltd. He has significant experience both in corporate and mine site operational finance, having been part of the senior leadership team at Nevada Copper Corp. that positioned the mine for the final construction phase. Additionally, he was a key member of the management team that took New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine through the construction phase and into commercial production, delivering the mine on time and on budget.

Immediately prior to that, Mr. Found was responsible for all financial matters for New Gold Inc. in Mexico from a hands-on position at the mine. Mr. Found is a Chartered Professional Accountant, C.A. and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and has a wealth of experience in financial reporting, operational planning, treasury management and ERP/systems implementations.

Mr. McKnight is a mining executive with over 40 years of relevant experience in the mining industry. He has been directly involved in over $1.5 billion in project debt, equity, stream, and M&A transactions. As Executive VP and CFO of Nevada Copper Corp., Mr. McKnight has participated in the arrangement of over $500 million in debt, equity, and metal stream financings for the Pumpkin Hollow Project in Nevada. He holds a P.Eng., B.A.Sc., and MBA.

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted 400,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option"). Each Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.40 per share with expiry of September 3, 2031. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO



For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's mineral projects and the next stages of project development including the targeted Engineering Study.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approval, market conditions; actual exploration, development and production plans and costs differing materially from the Company's current estimates; compliance with government regulation; stock market volatility that may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.