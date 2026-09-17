Quantum X Labs Inc.: Quantum X Labs Launches Quantum-Native Cybersecurity Program Designed to Harness Quantum Properties for Next-Generation Security

QuantumQ Security Advances a Novel "Detect, Encrypt and Verify" Approach

This announcement follows the appointment of former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen as the President of its Scientific Advisory Board who, among other duties, will contribute to QXL's expansion into the defense and security markets

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) ("Quantum X Labs" or the "Company"), a quantum technology company developing technologies across quantum computing, sensing, simulation and cybersecurity, today announced, that as part of its QuantumQ Security operation, it has launched a multi-dimensional quantum cybersecurity architecture program designed around three complementary security dimensions: Detect, Encrypt and Verify.

This announcement by Quantum X Labs follows the appointment of former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen as the President of its Scientific Advisory Board. Cohen will help shape its strategic direction across quantum computing, quantum error correction, quantum software for clinical trials, quantum cybersecurity and quantum sensing, with a particular focus on expanding the Company's operations and commercializing its technologies for the defense, aerospace, homeland security and critical infrastructure markets.

The initiative reflects QuantumQ Security's approach to cybersecurity in the emerging quantum era. While much of the cybersecurity industry is focused on adapting or strengthening classical security methods to address quantum-era threats, QuantumQ Security is pursuing a different technological direction: making the properties of quantum mechanics an integral part of the protection architecture itself.

The architecture currently comprises three technology programs, each at a different stage of research, development, validation and intellectual-property activity. The three dimensions are intended to form a broader security architecture:

DETECT - identify anomalous activity and potential attacks.

- identify anomalous activity and potential attacks. ENCRYPT - protect the confidentiality of information.

- protect the confidentiality of information. VERIFY- establish authenticity, integrity and ownership.





Quantum X Labs believes the Detect, Encrypt and Verify combination represents a broader approach to the quantum cybersecurity challenge. Rather than treating quantum computing solely as a new threat requiring modifications to existing cybersecurity infrastructure, QuantumQ Security is investigating how quantum mechanics itself can become part of the security infrastructure.

"Quantum computing is forcing the cybersecurity industry to reconsider some of its most fundamental assumptions," said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum X Labs. "Our objective with QuantumQ Security is not simply to adapt yesterday's security architecture to tomorrow's computers. We are developing technologies across detection, encryption and verification that explore how quantum properties themselves can become part of the protection architecture. LayerQake, Qatacomb and our verification technologies represent three different dimensions of that strategy and, together, our vision for a more comprehensive quantum-native cybersecurity platform."

The Company noted that the three technology programs are currently at different stages of development and intellectual property submission and protection, and that further theoretical validation, simulation, prototype development and testing may be required before individual technologies or an integrated platform can be commercialized.

Quantum X Labs intends to continue advancing each technology independently while evaluating opportunities to integrate the three dimensions into a unified QuantumQ Security architecture designed for the cybersecurity requirements of the quantum computing era

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the development, validation, intellectual-property protection and potential commercialization of its Detect, Encrypt and Verify quantum cybersecurity technologies; the integration of such technologies into a unified QuantumQ Security architecture; the anticipated capabilities, advantages and potential applications of its quantum-native cybersecurity approach; the expected impact of Mr. Cohen's appointment to the Scientific Advisory Board; the Company's strategic direction and expansion into the defense, aerospace, homeland security and critical infrastructure markets; and the potential market opportunities for the Company's quantum cybersecurity technologies and platform. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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