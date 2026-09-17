

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OpenZeppelin, the security standard for onchain finance. The transaction complements S&P Global's risk assessment and ecosystem development capabilities in digital asset markets. OpenZeppelin will continue to operate as its own business unit under the OpenZeppelin name. Brener will continue to lead the business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the financial results of S&P Global.



S&P Global said the acquisition will expand its risk assessment capabilities into the onchain technology-risk layer and as an extension to onchain financial products.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, S&P Global shares are up 1.04 percent to $411.00.



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