Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS expands retinal imaging portfolio with new ZEISS ALTA DUO 300

ZEISS' new multimodal solution combines automated OCT and fundus imaging to support simplified and efficient retinal assessment across a broader range of eye care practices.

JENA, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced the expansion of its retinal imaging portfolio with the ZEISS ALTA DUO fully automated, compact, multimodal imaging solution. Combining OCT and fundus photography within a single imaging device, the new solution broadens the ZEISS retinal imaging offering and helps address the needs of practices seeking efficient access to multimodal retinal imaging. Eye care practices operate with different clinical priorities, workflow requirements and patient volumes. The introduction of ZEISS ALTA DUO 300 expands the range of retinal imaging solutions available from ZEISS, enabling eye care professionals to select the imaging platform that best aligns with their practice needs.

The ZEISS ALTA DUO 300 will be showcased at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) congress in Vienna, Austria, from Oct. 1 - 4 and will be available in select markets later in 2026.

"With the introduction of the ZEISS ALTA DUO 300, we deliver new customer value by expanding our ZEISS retinal imaging portfolio for eye care professionals, whose needs vary, depending on the patients they serve and services they provide. The ALTA DUO adds an alternative fully automated, multimodal device to the ZEISS OCT portfolio, complementing the comprehensive CIRRUS solution," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology.

"Many practices are looking for ways to integrate retinal imaging into everyday patient care through workflows that are efficient, consistent and easy to adopt. By bringing OCT and fundus imaging together with automated acquisition capabilities, ZEISS ALTA DUO 300 helps address those needs while allowing practices to benefit from the broader ZEISS ophthalmic portfolio," says Anuj Kalra, Head of Chronic Disease Management at ZEISS Medical Technology.

ZEISS ALTA DUO multimodal, fully automated OCT, simplified

The ZEISS ALTA DUO 300 is built around four key diagnostic technologies, combined into one automated device that enables users to achieve consistent results with ease. The device offers a fully automated structural OCT with a robust reference database and comprehensive reporting, combined with a true color fundus camera. It also includes high resolution AI enhanced OCT-Angiography capability together with full chamber depth anterior OCT scan capability (without the need for external lens applications), providing eye care professionals with multiple diagnostic functionalities in one simple device.

To learn more about the ZEISS ALTA DUO 300, visit the ZEISS booth B50 in Hall B at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) congress in Vienna, Austria, from Oct. 1 - 4.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labelling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country specific product information, see the appropriate country website.

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAx of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med.

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