Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 14, 2026 to September 16, 2026:
Issuer name
Issuer identifier code (LEI)
Transaction date
Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code)
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price for share purchases
Market (MIC Code)
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
14/09/2026
FR0010241638
17,682
10.5094
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
15/09/2026
FR0010241638
40,481
10.4271
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
16/09/2026
FR0010241638
15,441
10.5635
XPAR
Total
73,604
10.4755
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the existing free share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers. They were carried out pursuant to a share buyback mandate granted to an investment services provider, covering a maximum of 430,000 shares, all of which have now been acquired. The transactions fall within the scope of the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 23, 2026 (16th resolution), a description of which is included in the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document (§ 7.1.2.3).
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917462900/en/
Contacts:
Mercialys