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ME

WKN: A0HFXW | ISIN: FR0010241638 | Ticker-Symbol: M8Y
Stuttgart
17.09.26 | 18:46
10,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,54010,86019:01
10,66010,74018:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCIALYS
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCIALYS SA10,6600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.