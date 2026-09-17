Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 14, 2026 to September 16, 2026:

Issuer name Issuer identifier code (LEI) Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code) Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average price for share purchases Market (MIC Code) MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 14/09/2026 FR0010241638 17,682 10.5094 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 15/09/2026 FR0010241638 40,481 10.4271 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 16/09/2026 FR0010241638 15,441 10.5635 XPAR Total 73,604 10.4755

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the existing free share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers. They were carried out pursuant to a share buyback mandate granted to an investment services provider, covering a maximum of 430,000 shares, all of which have now been acquired. The transactions fall within the scope of the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 23, 2026 (16th resolution), a description of which is included in the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document (§ 7.1.2.3).

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917462900/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys