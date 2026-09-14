Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 7, 2026 to September 11, 2026:
Issuer name
Issuer identifier code (LEI)
Transaction date
Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code)
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price for share purchases
Market (MIC Code)
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
07/09/2026
FR0010241638
77,927
10.8268
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
08/09/2026
FR0010241638
14,972
10.7649
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
09/09/2026
FR0010241638
151,774
10.7545
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
10/09/2026
FR0010241638
12,278
10.7114
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
11/09/2026
FR0010241638
42,090
10.5495
XPAR
Total
299 041
10,7432
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the existing free share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers. They are carried out pursuant to a share buyback mandate granted to an investment services provider, covering a maximum of 430,000 shares and valid until December 31, 2026. The transactions fall within the scope of the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 23, 2026 (16th resolution), a description of which is included in the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document (§ 7.1.2.3).
Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914211040/en/
Contacts:
Mercialys