Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 7, 2026 to September 11, 2026:

Issuer name Issuer identifier code (LEI) Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code) Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average price for share purchases Market (MIC Code) MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 07/09/2026 FR0010241638 77,927 10.8268 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 08/09/2026 FR0010241638 14,972 10.7649 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 09/09/2026 FR0010241638 151,774 10.7545 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 10/09/2026 FR0010241638 12,278 10.7114 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 11/09/2026 FR0010241638 42,090 10.5495 XPAR Total 299 041 10,7432

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the existing free share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers. They are carried out pursuant to a share buyback mandate granted to an investment services provider, covering a maximum of 430,000 shares and valid until December 31, 2026. The transactions fall within the scope of the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 23, 2026 (16th resolution), a description of which is included in the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document (§ 7.1.2.3).

Mercialys

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

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Contacts:

Mercialys