Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces the appointment of Jérôme Engelbrecht as Group CFO and member of the Executive Committee, effective September 1, 2026.

In this role, Jérôme Engelbrecht oversees all Finance functions as well as Investor Relations at Mercialys, and reports directly to Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer of Mercialys.

Jérôme Engelbrecht has nearly twenty years of experience in corporate finance and the real estate sector. Since April 2025, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Proudreed. Previously, he was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Icade. Jérôme Engelbrecht spent most of his career at Gecina, which he joined in 2011, where he notably served for more than ten years as Head of Financing, Treasury, Business Plan and Corporate Finance. In this capacity, he supported the group's main strategic transformations and led the transformation of its financial structure as well as key transactions for the Group. A graduate of ESCP Business School, he began his career in 2007 at KPMG, in the Transaction Services practice.

This appointment reflects Mercialys' commitment to pursuing the execution of its growth strategy, further strengthening its financial discipline and sustainably supporting the Group's performance.

Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer of Mercialys: "We are delighted to welcome Jérôme to our Executive Committee. His in-depth knowledge of listed real estate, his expertise in financial management, financing and strategic transactions, as well as his experience of major transformations, will be valuable assets in supporting the company through the next stages of its development."

This press release is available on mercialys.fr

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It specializes in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a real estate portfolio valued at EUR 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 under the ticker symbol MERY and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. A member of the SBF 120 and Compartment A of Euronext Paris, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026.

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Contacts:

Mercialys analyst and investor

Olivier Pouteau opouteau@mercialys.com Tel: +33 6 30 13 27 31