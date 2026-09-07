Regulatory News:

Mercialys(Paris:MERY):

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026:

Issuer name Issuer identifier code (LEI) Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code) Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average price for share purchases Market (MIC Code) MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 02/09/2026 FR0010241638 491 10.98 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 03/09/2026 FR0010241638 26 864 10.954 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 04/09/2026 FR0010241638 30 000 10.972 XPAR Total 57,355 10.9636

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the bonus share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers.

Mercialys

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907539471/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys