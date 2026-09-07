Regulatory News:
Mercialys(Paris:MERY):
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026:
Issuer name
Issuer identifier code (LEI)
Transaction date
Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code)
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price for share purchases
Market (MIC Code)
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
02/09/2026
FR0010241638
491
10.98
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
03/09/2026
FR0010241638
26 864
10.954
XPAR
MERCIALYS
969500081CGAXB7YS433
04/09/2026
FR0010241638
30 000
10.972
XPAR
Total
57,355
10.9636
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the bonus share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers.
Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907539471/en/
Contacts:
Mercialys