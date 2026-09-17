Newport Gold Inc.: Berger Chevrolet Helps Keep Project REBORN Moving, Providing a Critical New Frame in Support of The Brett Boyer Foundation

Above and Beyond: Berger Chevrolet Locates and Rushes One of the Industry's Only New Frames for Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today provided an update on Project Reborn-001, a very special custom vehicle build heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. The project has received critical support from Berger Chevrolet Grand Rapids New and Used Car Dealer Berger Chevrolet, which located and rushed one of the industry's only available new frame to keep the build on track.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its build toward auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. This update marks the integration of a critical new GMC Sierra 3500 frame provided by Berger Chevrolet that is being mated to the 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab. The firewall and floor of the contemporary truck are being integrated into the vintage cab. This enables full use of the modern frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities while preserving the classic square-body exterior appearance. Berger Chevrolet's rapid sourcing and delivery of this rare new frame ensures the foundation of the build remains solid and on schedule. The result will be a truck that looks like a late-1970s crew-cab dually from the outside but delivers modern performance, reliability, comfort, and technology inside. The entire vehicle is being overhauled from sheet metal through hand-stitched leather interior and technology upgrades. The countdown clock is ticking. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances toward the live auction.

"Securing this critical new frame from Berger Chevrolet for Project Reborn-001 is a pivotal step that keeps the mechanical foundation of this build moving forward," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children & families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Berger Chevrolet

Berger Chevrolet is a family-owned Chevrolet dealership based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, proudly serving West Michigan since 1925. Founded by William H. Berger II and now spanning five generations of the Berger family, the dealership has grown into one of the region's largest and most respected Chevrolet retailers. Known for its rich high-performance heritage, exceptional customer service, extensive parts inventory, and commitment to the community, Berger Chevrolet continues to deliver quality vehicles and support under the guiding principle that "It's Always Better at Berger." Learn more at https://www.bergerchevy.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG (Newport Gold Inc.)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/berger-chevrolet-helps-keep-project-reborn-moving-providing-a-critical-new-frame-1221625