Please find attached Virbac half-year report 2026
Attachment
- Half-Yearly Financial Report_2026
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Please find attached Virbac half-year report 2026
Attachment
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|20:10
|Virbac: Half-Year report 2026
|Please find attached Virbac half-year report 2026
Attachment
Half-Yearly Financial Report_2026
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|20:10
|Virbac: Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2026
|Virbac: Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2026
The Group released and filed its 2026 half-year financial report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers".
The...
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|18:06
|Virbac: A robust adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8%, driven by solid organic revenue growth of 7.4%
|PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
H1 2026 delivered a robust revenue growth of +7.4% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8% at CERS:? Revenue growth is coming from...
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|17:58
|Virbac: A robust adjusted EBIT margin² of 18.8%, driven by solid organic revenue growth of 7.4%
|H1 2026 delivered a robust revenue growth of +7.4% and an adjusted EBIT margin2 of 18.8% at CERS:
Revenue growth is coming from both segments: companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with...
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|07.09.
|Virbac: Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 08/2026