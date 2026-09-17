2026 infill drilling reinforces the Santa Helena Breccia geological model and advances resource conversion, mine planning and technical de-risking as Borralha Project progresses beyond the PEA toward feasibility

Highlights

Four additional drill holes at the Santa Helena Breccia support the continuity of a broad tungsten mineralization within the current Mineral Resource envelope, reinforcing the geological and mineralization model underpinning the Borralha PEA and advancing the deposit toward higher-confidence resource categories and feasibility-level studies.

Together with the previously reported Bo_13/26 , which intersected 81.5 metres grading 0.22% WO3 (estimated true width), including 23.8 metres grading 0.68% WO3 and 4.0 metres grading 2.96% WO3 , the 2026 results continue to indicate broad mineralized intervals containing internal higher-grade tungsten zones across the Santa Helena Breccia.

The drilling campaign at the Santa Helena Breccia is designed to increase confidence in the current Mineral Resource Estimate, support resource conversion and mine planning, and provide geotechnical and metallurgical information for ongoing technical studies.

The Santa Helena Breccia drilling is now focused on systematically de-risking the Borralha Project, increasing Mineral Resource confidence while generating the geological, geotechnical, metallurgical and mine-planning data required to advance the project toward feasibility.

The Borralha Project is advancing on two parallel fronts: development-focused drilling at the Santa Helena Breccia to de-risk the current PEA development case, and district-scale exploration at the newly discovered Venise Breccia, approximately 400 metres northwest, targeting potential growth beyond the mineralized system currently included in the PEA.,

In parallel with the Santa Helena Breccia program, Allied continues to advance exploration at the newly discovered Venise Breccia, approximately 400 metres northwest of the Santa Helena Breccia.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four additional drill holes from the Company's 2026 drilling campaign at the Santa Helena Breccia, the deposit supporting the Company's recent preliminary economic assessment of the Borralha Project (the "PEA")[1] entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Borralha Tungsten Project, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective April 14, 2026, which is published on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The latest results from drill holes Bo_14/26, Bo_16/26, Bo_18/26 and Bo_19/26 continue to intersect broad tungsten mineralization within the Santa Helena Breccia. The results are generally consistent with the geometry and grade distribution represented in the current Mineral Resource model and provide additional drilling information to support ongoing resource conversion, mine planning, geotechnical characterization and metallurgical variability studies.

The new drilling continues to demonstrate the characteristic mineralization architecture observed at the Santa Helena Breccia, comprising broad mineralized intervals containing narrower higher-grade tungsten zones. This geometry is consistent with the bulk underground mining approach evaluated in the Borralha PEA.

"These latest results are encouraging to see as we move the Borralha Project beyond the PEA and progressively de-risk the Santa Helena Breccia," commented Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of Allied Critical Metals. "We continue to intersect broad zones of tungsten mineralization containing meaningful higher-grade internal intervals, reinforcing our geological model and providing the additional technical information required for resource conversion, mine planning, geotechnical engineering and metallurgical work".

"Importantly, Borralha is advancing on two fronts simultaneously. At the Santa Helena Breccia, we are systematically increasing confidence in the deposit that underpins our current development plan. Approximately 400 metres to the northwest, we continue drilling the newly discovered Venise Breccia, where our objective is to evaluate the potential for an additional mineralized system beyond the current PEA footprint. This combination of development de-risking and district-scale exploration is central to our strategy for Borralha."

Santa Helena Breccia - 2026 Infill Drilling Results

The four drill holes reported in this release were completed as part of the Company's ongoing infill and technical fully funded drilling program within the Santa Helena Breccia.

Drill hole Bo_19/26 returned:

63.4 metres grading 0.16% WO3 (estimated true width) from 58.0 m including 45.5 metres grading 0.19% WO3 from 76.0 m including 15.8 metres grading 0.36% WO3 from 76.0 m including 7.9 metres grading 0.45% WO3 from 76.0 m.

(estimated true width) from 58.0 m

Drill hole Bo_18/26 returned:

43.4 metres grading 0.17% WO3 (estimated true width) from 112.0 m including 25.6 metres grading 0.25% WO3 from 112.0 m including 7.9 metres grading 0.38% WO3 from 112.0 m.

(estimated true width) from 112.0 m

Drill hole Bo_16/26 returned:

22.1 metres grading 0.10% WO3 (estimated true width) from 132.0 m including 11.0 metres grading 0.16% WO3 from 132.0 m including 1.8 metres grading 0.61% WO3 from 132.0 m.

(estimated true width) from 132.0 m

Drill hole Bo_14/26 returned:

7.9 metres grading 0.22% WO3 (estimated true width) from 0.0 m including 2.0 metres grading 0.72% WO3 from 6.0 m.

(estimated true width) from 0.0 m

Table 1 - Santa Helena Breccia 2026 Diamond Core Drilling Highlights]

Note: Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes.

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Table 2 - Venise Breccia 2026 Diamond Core Drilling Highlights







Note: Reported intervals represent downhole lengths. True widths are currently unknown and will be refined as additional drilling and geological modelling are completed.

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2026 Drilling Continues to Support the Santa Helena Breccia Mineralization Model

The results reported in this release, together with the previously reported results from Bo_13/26, provide additional drilling coverage across the Santa Helena Breccia and are generally consistent with the broad geometry and internal grade distribution represented in the current Mineral Resource model.

Bo_13/26 previously intersected 81.5 metres grading 0.22% WO3 (estimated true width) from surface, including 57.6 metres grading 0.30% WO3, 23.8 metres grading 0.68% WO3 and 4.0 metres grading 2.96% WO3.

Across the 2026 holes reported to date, drilling continues to show broad tungsten mineralization containing local but well defined higher-grade zones. This distribution is consistent with the geological interpretation of the Santa Helena Breccia and the bulk underground mining concept evaluated in the PEA.

The new results will be incorporated into the Company's geological database and used together with existing drilling to further refine the geological and Mineral Resource models as technical work progresses.





Figure 1 - Cross-section through the Santa Helena Breccia showing drill hole Bo_18/26 against the current Santa Helena Mineral Resource block model. Bo_18/26 intersected broad tungsten mineralization, including internal higher-grade intervals, providing additional geological and grade information that will be incorporated into future updates of the Santa Helena geological and Mineral Resource models. Block colours represent WO3 grade classes using cut-offs of 0.05%, 0.10%, 0.20%, 0.30%, 0.50% and 1.00% WO3.

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Santa Helena Breccia - Ongoing Development and Technical Drilling

The 2026 Santa Helena drilling campaign forms a central component of Allied's ongoing exploration and development program at Borralha. Future exploration, technical review and additional geological, geotechnical, metallurgical and mine-planning studies will be required to further evaluate the significance of the results, refine the geological interpretation and determine their potential impact on the current Mineral Resource model and future project studies.

Unlike the exploration-focused drilling currently underway at the Venise Breccia, drilling at Santa Helena is primarily designed to support project advancement, with the step-out drilling following soon, aimed at:

resource conversion and increased confidence in the current Mineral Resource Estimate;

geological model refinement and confirmation of mineralization continuity;

geotechnical characterization to support underground mine design and mine planning;

metallurgical variability sampling across the planned mining sequence; and

evaluation of extensions to the currently defined Santa Helena Breccia mineralized system.

In addition to the holes reported in this release, Bo_15/26 and Bo_17/26 have been completed primarily for geotechnical and mine-planning purposes. Bo_23/26 and Bo_26/26 have also been completed, with assays pending, while additional holes remain in progress.

Table 3 - 2026 Santa Helena Breccia and Venise Breccia Drill Hole Status





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The continued drilling program is expected to progressively increase geological and technical information density within the Santa Helena Breccia while simultaneously providing the data required for future feasibility-level studies.

Newly Discovered Venise Breccia Provides a Second Growth Front Beyond the Current Borralha PEA

In parallel with the Santa Helena Breccia program, Allied continues to advance exploration at the newly discovered Venise Breccia, approximately 400 metres northwest of the Santa Helena Breccia.

Following the initial discovery hole Bo_BV_01b, which returned multiple tungsten and molybdenum mineralized intervals including 13.0 metres grading 1.00% WO3, including 3.0 metres grading 4.15% WO3, drilling has continued to test the geometry, continuity and depth extent of the newly identified breccia system.

Drill hole Bo_BV_02b has now been completed to a depth of approximately 775.9 metres, while Bo_BV_04a has been completed to approximately 665.2 metres, with assays pending for both holes. Drilling is continuing in Bo_BV_05a and Bo_BV_06b.

The combination of development-focused drilling at Santa Helena and exploration drilling at Venise allows Allied to simultaneously advance the technical de-risking of the current Borralha development concept while evaluating the broader district-scale potential of the Borralha Project's mineralized system.





Figure 2 - Plan view of the Borralha Project showing the 2026 drilling programs at the Santa Helena and Venise Breccias. Drill holes Bo_14/26, Bo_16/26, Bo_18/26 and Bo_19/26, highlighted in red, are reported in this release. Drilling at Santa Helena is focused on resource definition and conversion, geological model refinement and technical studies, while drilling at Venise, approximately 400 metres northwest of Santa Helena, continues to evaluate the geometry, continuity and extent of the newly discovered mineralized breccia system.

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Two-Track Strategy: De-Risk Santa Helena While Unlocking Borralha Project's District-Scale Potential

The current Borralha PEA is based exclusively on the Santa Helena Breccia deposit and the Mineral Resource Estimate available at the effective date of the PEA.

The Company's current drilling strategy is therefore advancing two parallel objectives: (1) increasing geological and technical confidence in the Santa Helena Breccia to support future project studies; and (2) continuing exploration of the broader Borralha district for additional mineralized breccia systems.

Results from the Santa Helena Breccia drilling program will be incorporated into ongoing geological, geotechnical, metallurgical and mine-planning work. Additional assay results from both Santa Helena and Venise Breccias will be released as they become available and have been reviewed through the Company's QA/QC procedures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vitor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice President of Exploration for Allied Critical Metals Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Arezes is not independent of the Company, as he is Vice-President Exploration of the Company.

Mr. Arezes has verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information presented herein. Mr. Arezes verified the information through a review of drill logs, geological interpretations, sampling records, analytical certificates and QA/QC results. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Arezes' verification process.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling at the Borralha Project was carried out using industry-standard procedures. Drill core was transported to the Company's secure logging facility, where it was geologically logged, photographed and sampled under the supervision of Company geologists. Core was sampled at continuous nominal 2.0 metre intervals throughout the mineralized interval, with geological interpretation refined following receipt of analytical results where appropriate.

Certified Reference Materials ("CRMs"), blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream as part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to monitor analytical accuracy, precision and potential contamination.

Samples were securely stored and dispatched to ALS Seville (Spain) for sample preparation. Samples were crushed, split and pulverized according to ALS standard preparation procedures. Prepared pulps were subsequently analyzed at ALS Loughrea (Ireland) using the ME-MS81 method (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish) for multi-element analysis. Samples returning tungsten values above the analytical upper detection limit of the ME-MS81 method (>10,000 ppm W) were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF finish). ALS is independent of the Company and is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

QA/QC results are reviewed on a batch-by-batch basis. All CRMs, blanks and duplicates associated with the results reported herein returned values within acceptable limits, and no issues were identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the analytical results.

Tungsten values are reported as WO3 and calculated from elemental tungsten using a conversion factor of 1.261. These conversions are stoichiometric only and do not imply metallurgical recovery.

Reported intervals represent downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from the interpreted orientation of the mineralized corridors and drill-hole geometry and remain subject to refinement as geological interpretation evolves.

Second Tranche Update

Further to the news releases dated April 24, May 4, August 4, and August 12, 2026, the Company is continuing to progress towards closing of the second tranche of the U.S.$25 million non-brokered private placement offering of common shares at a price of $2.05 per common share in the amount of U.S.$15 million (the "Second Tranche") with an existing strategic investor and a new strategic investor. The Second Tranche forms part of a transformational financing that was comprised of U.S.$25 million in equity and a project financing facility in the amount of U.S.$15 million.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources globally and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's current preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Borralha Tungsten Project, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective April 14, 2026, which is published on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("FLI"). FLI in this release includes, without limitation: (1) statements regarding the Company's ongoing 20,000-metre drill program and its potential to expand mineral resources, convert inferred resources to higher-confidence categories, extend mine life, support future resource growth or support mine planning, geotechnical, metallurgical and feasibility-level studies; (2) expectations that drilling will advance toward the interpreted centre of the Venise Breccia system; (3) interpretations that current drilling provides indications of geological continuity or validates historically recognized breccia systems, and expectations that such systems may have implications for future resource delineation or project modelling; (4) expectations regarding the significance, continuity, distribution, or potential recoverability of molybdenum, gallium or other critical minerals identified through exploration; (5) statements suggesting that the Venise Breccia or other exploration targets may have the potential to contribute to future project scale growth, throughput optimization, development pathways or future mineral resource expansion beyond the current PEA mine plan, although there is no assurance that continued exploration will demonstrate economic viability; (6) statements describing the Company's long-term vision for the Borralha Project, including the potential strategic or economic positioning benefits arising from future exploration success and technical de-risking; and (7) expectations regarding the timing, scope or results of future engineering studies, including feasibility-level studies for the Borralha Project. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Any reference to potential impacts on future mine planning, resource expansion or mine life extension is conceptual in nature. No economic analysis, mine planning work or mineral resource estimate has been completed for the Venise Breccia, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources or in modifications to the current PEA mine plan.

Material assumptions underlying the FLI in this news release include, but are not limited to: (1) assumptions that the geological observations are accurate and indicative of the broader breccia system; (2) assumptions that historical geological descriptions and interpretations are directionally reliable and that modern drilling will continue to support, refine or expand those interpretations; (3) assumptions that pending assay results will be received within expected timelines and will be generally consistent with current geological observations and interpretations; (4) assumptions that ongoing and future exploration results, including tungsten, molybdenum, gallium and other critical mineral results, will continue to support current geological interpretations and may contribute to future resource delineation, resource conversion, mine planning, potential resource expansion, or evaluation of project development concepts; (5) assumptions regarding stability in tungsten market fundamentals, pricing, and relevant economic conditions; and (6) assumptions that available funds for exploration, technical studies and corporate activities will remain sufficient to execute planned work programs. The Company believes these assumptions are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that they will prove correct.

Key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the FLI include, but are not limited to: (1) exploration and geological risks including risks that pending assay results are delayed or differ from current geological expectations; (2) risks related to metallurgical performance, processing assumptions and potential by-product recovery assumptions; (3) risks of capital-cost increases, scheduling delays, and contractor or supply-chain constraints; (4) operating-cost inflation; (5) commodity-price and foreign-exchange volatility; (6) permitting, environmental, community, land-access and regulatory risks; (7) geotechnical, hydrogeological, tailings and water-management risks; (8) marketing and offtake risks for tungsten concentrates; (9) financing and liquidity risks, including risks related to the timing or completion of the Second Tranche; (10) risks that future technical studies do not support current development assumptions and (10) risks arising from changes in laws, taxes, royalties or government policy. In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, all as filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

[1] The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be characterized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

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