Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") today announced the release of its three-year strategic plan, outlining the Company's strategic priorities and growth initiatives. The strategic plan can be viewed and downloaded by visiting the Company website (www.diamondwines.com) and clicking on the Investor Relations tab or at the following link:

https://www.diamondwines.com/site/investors-strategic-plan.

The plan builds on the significant operational and financial progress made by Diamond Estates over the past three years and is focused on accelerating profitable growth, strengthening the Company's owned and represented brands, improving operational efficiency and creating long-term shareholder value.

The strategic plan is built around four key pillars:

Profitable Growth - expanding revenue across the Company's six principal sales channels, including LCBO, grocery, convenience and big box, direct-to-consumer, export and on-premise;

Brand Power - concentrating investment behind Diamond Estates' highest-growth owned brands while continuing to expand the Trajectory Beverage Partners agency portfolio;

Operational Excellence - driving efficiencies through disciplined capital allocation, procurement, infrastructure and cost management; and

Culture & Execution - continuing to build the "One Diamond" operating model, with aligned teams, clear accountability and a focus on speed of execution.

Execution of the plan will occur in three phases - Build, Scale and Optimize.

"Over the past three years, we have done a tremendous amount of work to strengthen Diamond Estates and establish a solid foundation for the future. We have improved our margins, strengthened our operations, reduced our debt and built a platform that is ready to scale. Our new three-year strategic plan is about taking that foundation and turning it into sustainable, profitable growth. We are a small and nimble public company, and that gives us the ability to move quickly, make disciplined decisions and focus our resources where we believe they can have the greatest impact. We are excited about the next phase of Diamond Estates and believe this plan positions us well to continue building a stronger business and creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.:

Diamond Estates is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners ("Trajectory"), the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti, Cielo and Valdo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Fowles Wines from Australia; Empress Wines from Croatia; as well as C.K. Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

Trajectory also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong's Tequila, Solmano Mezcal and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; Zubrowka Vodka from Poland and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa, Protini Beverages from Ontario; Mountain Joe Hard Coffee, ESA Cocktails, Solmano Craft Cocktails, Stickler Shrub Cocktails, Sunday Session RTDs and Jasper Brewing Company from Alberta, and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig from Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial and operating performance of the Company, including its strategic priorities, gross margin protection, debt reduction plans, capital allocation priorities, and strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "ambition", "target", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management at the time the statements are made. These assumptions include but are not limited to: the successful execution of the Company's strategic plan; the realization of anticipated cost savings and margin improvements; the continued growth of the Canadian wine market and the Company's market share; the stability of the regulatory environment, including VQA (Vintners Quality Alliance) rebates and tax relief; the continuation of "Buy Canadian" consumer sentiment and no material adverse change in the Canada-U.S. tariff and trade environment; no material increase in inflation or in the cost of key inputs, including grapes, glass, packaging, freight and labour; interest rates remaining at or near current levels; the continued expansion of Ontario grocery and convenience retail channels on economics consistent with current expectations; grape harvests of adequate quality and quantity; the renewal or extension of the Company's credit facilities as they mature; the retention of key agency brand representation agreements; continued improvement in export market access; and the availability of capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions; competition in the beverage alcohol industry; changes in consumer preferences, including declining per-capita alcohol consumption and moderation trends; agricultural and weather-related risks affecting grape harvests, including fluctuations in crop yield and quality due to weather, disease or other causes; supply chain disruptions; the imposition, escalation or removal of tariffs or other trade measures between Canada and the United States, including the return of U.S. products to provincial retail shelves and any weakening of "Buy Canadian" consumer sentiment; inflation and increases in input costs; elevated or rising interest rates and the resulting cost of servicing the Company's debt; the Company's ability to renew or refinance its credit facilities as they mature; changes to, or the reduction or elimination of, the Ontario VQA Support Program or other wine-related tax relief; the pace, structure and economics of alcohol retail deregulation in Ontario and other provinces; concentration of sales with provincial liquor boards, including the LCBO; the loss or non-renewal of agency brand representation agreements; foreign exchange fluctuations; reliance on key personnel; potential dilution from outstanding convertible securities; changes in government regulations and taxation; and the Company's ability to manage its debt obligations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures:

This press release and the associated Strategic Plan refer to certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Gross Margin". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314947