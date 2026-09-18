Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP):
Event
Date
Meeting
2026 Full Year Results
Thursday 25 February 2027
8:30 a.m (Webcast)
1st Quarter Revenue 2027
Friday 23 April 2027
8:30 a.m (Conference call)
Shareholders' meeting
Wednesday 12 May 2027
2:30 p.m in Paris
2027 Half Year Results
Friday 30 July 2027
8:30 a.m (Webcast)
3rd Quarter Revenue 2027
Wednesday 27 October 2027
8:30 a.m (Conference call)
2027 Full Year Results
Thursday 24 February 2028
8:30 a.m (Webcast)
About Sopra Steria
Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €5.6 billion.
The world is how we shape it
Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com
Copyright 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917995794/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Olivier Psaume
olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39
Press Relations
Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)
cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51