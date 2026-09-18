Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP):

Event Date Meeting 2026 Full Year Results Thursday 25 February 2027

before market 8:30 a.m (Webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2027 Friday 23 April 2027

before market 8:30 a.m (Conference call) Shareholders' meeting Wednesday 12 May 2027 2:30 p.m in Paris 2027 Half Year Results Friday 30 July 2027

before market 8:30 a.m (Webcast) 3rd Quarter Revenue 2027 Wednesday 27 October 2027

before market 8:30 a.m (Conference call) 2027 Full Year Results Thursday 24 February 2028

before market 8:30 a.m (Webcast)

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €5.6 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917995794/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51