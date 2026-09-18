Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 18 September 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces a licensing, development, manufacturing and commercialisation agreement with mAbxience, marking another significant step to broaden patient access to high-quality biosimilar medicines worldwide.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2401134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2401134 18.09.2026 CET/CEST