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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:04
2,705 Euro
-0,18 % -0,005
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,75509:39
Dow Jones News
18.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 17 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     100,000  50,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7400  GBP2.3550 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6950  GBP2.3100 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7155  GBP2.3326 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,323,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
63        2.7150        XDUB     08:48:08      00031003728TRDU0 
1,730      2.7150        XDUB     08:48:08      00031003727TRDU0 
1,523      2.7050        XDUB     08:58:45      00031003793TRDU0 
3,051      2.7000        XDUB     09:03:47      00031003805TRDU0 
57        2.7000        XDUB     09:25:24      00031003897TRDU0 
651       2.7000        XDUB     09:25:24      00031003896TRDU0 
1,062      2.7000        XDUB     09:25:24      00031003895TRDU0 
1,499      2.7050        XDUB     09:36:10      00031003929TRDU0 
323       2.7050        XDUB     09:36:10      00031003928TRDU0 
1,501      2.6950        XDUB     09:47:08      00031003938TRDU0 
256       2.7000        XDUB     09:57:18      00031003953TRDU0 
124       2.7000        XDUB     09:57:18      00031003952TRDU0 
395       2.7000        XDUB     09:57:18      00031003951TRDU0 
1,514      2.7000        XDUB     10:02:16      00031003961TRDU0 
1,413      2.7000        XDUB     10:12:20      00031003994TRDU0 
183       2.7000        XDUB     10:12:20      00031003993TRDU0 
1,815      2.6950        XDUB     10:20:53      00031004010TRDU0 
42        2.7000        XDUB     10:45:06      00031004072TRDU0 
1,510      2.7000        XDUB     10:45:11      00031004073TRDU0 
1,625      2.7000        XDUB     10:47:12      00031004075TRDU0 
1,700      2.6950        XDUB     10:52:40      00031004091TRDU0 
1,693      2.6950        XDUB     11:11:46      00031004112TRDU0 
1,695      2.7000        XDUB     11:26:25      00031004145TRDU0 
1,706      2.7000        XDUB     11:37:27      00031004163TRDU0 
1,781      2.7000        XDUB     11:50:36      00031004188TRDU0 
1,623      2.7100        XDUB     12:04:26      00031004222TRDU0 
1,122      2.7200        XDUB     12:18:08      00031004332TRDU0 
507       2.7200        XDUB     12:18:08      00031004333TRDU0 
3,299      2.7200        XDUB     12:21:49      00031004335TRDU0 
1,714      2.7200        XDUB     12:52:32      00031004387TRDU0 
1,779      2.7200        XDUB     13:03:54      00031004395TRDU0 
1,510      2.7250        XDUB     13:14:20      00031004410TRDU0 
3,217      2.7200        XDUB     13:16:19      00031004424TRDU0 
3,247      2.7200        XDUB     13:36:06      00031004445TRDU0 
937       2.7200        XDUB     13:57:29      00031004460TRDU0 
143       2.7200        XDUB     13:57:29      00031004459TRDU0 
1,536      2.7200        XDUB     14:02:46      00031004467TRDU0 
3,415      2.7150        XDUB     14:04:03      00031004469TRDU0 
1,713      2.7150        XDUB     14:30:04      00031004514TRDU0 
1,589      2.7150        XDUB     14:30:04      00031004513TRDU0 
1,713      2.7150        XDUB     14:30:04      00031004512TRDU0 
1,535      2.7150        XDUB     14:30:04      00031004511TRDU0 
1,819      2.7150        XDUB     14:44:33      00031004556TRDU0 
1,035      2.7200        XDUB     14:50:11      00031004586TRDU0 
479       2.7200        XDUB     14:50:11      00031004585TRDU0 
1,573      2.7200        XDUB     14:53:50      00031004587TRDU0 
1,760      2.7300        XDUB     14:59:34      00031004594TRDU0 
1,518      2.7350        XDUB     15:03:29      00031004596TRDU0 
1,621      2.7350        XDUB     15:07:47      00031004598TRDU0 
4,797      2.7300        XDUB     15:12:14      00031004604TRDU0 
1,657      2.7400        XDUB     15:24:32      00031004618TRDU0 
1,605      2.7400        XDUB     15:24:32      00031004617TRDU0 
1,537      2.7350        XDUB     15:36:47      00031004630TRDU0 
1,747      2.7300        XDUB     15:38:02      00031004639TRDU0 
1,779      2.7300        XDUB     15:38:02      00031004638TRDU0 
1,743      2.7250        XDUB     15:48:21      00031004651TRDU0 
1,564      2.7250        XDUB     15:48:21      00031004650TRDU0 
1,618      2.7200        XDUB     15:51:53      00031004652TRDU0 
1,533      2.7100        XDUB     16:05:46      00031004704TRDU0 
1,632      2.7100        XDUB     16:05:46      00031004703TRDU0 
1,566      2.7100        XDUB     16:05:46      00031004702TRDU0 
1,644      2.7100        XDUB     16:05:46      00031004701TRDU0 
1,647      2.7200        XDUB     16:20:30      00031004739TRDU0 
1,501      2.7200        XDUB     16:22:56      00031004740TRDU0 
746       2.7200        XDUB     16:24:57      00031004745TRDU0 
2,368      2.7200        XDUB     16:24:57      00031004744TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,056      2.3150        XLON     08:55:57      00031003789TRDU0 
556       2.3150        XLON     08:55:57      00031003788TRDU0 
863       2.3200        XLON     09:15:39      00031003877TRDU0 
756       2.3200        XLON     09:15:39      00031003876TRDU0 
483       2.3200        XLON     09:34:48      00031003927TRDU0 
1,218      2.3200        XLON     09:34:48      00031003926TRDU0 
1,577      2.3150        XLON     09:55:37      00031003950TRDU0 
1,223      2.3100        XLON     10:20:53      00031004011TRDU0 
1,558      2.3150        XLON     10:51:38      00031004088TRDU0 
1,522      2.3100        XLON     10:52:40      00031004090TRDU0 
1,499      2.3100        XLON     10:52:52      00031004092TRDU0 
1,655      2.3150        XLON     11:38:23      00031004167TRDU0 
123       2.3300        XLON     12:02:09      00031004214TRDU0 
1,480      2.3300        XLON     12:02:09      00031004213TRDU0 
1,634      2.3350        XLON     12:27:18      00031004340TRDU0 
1,386      2.3350        XLON     12:30:36      00031004341TRDU0 
100       2.3400        XLON     13:06:25      00031004399TRDU0 
1,526      2.3400        XLON     13:06:25      00031004398TRDU0 
796       2.3400        XLON     13:27:42      00031004437TRDU0 
810       2.3400        XLON     13:27:42      00031004436TRDU0
3,174      2.3350        XLON     13:36:06      00031004444TRDU0 
281       2.3400        XLON     14:22:18      00031004497TRDU0 
1,365      2.3400        XLON     14:22:18      00031004496TRDU0 
101       2.3400        XLON     14:22:18      00031004495TRDU0 
1,468      2.3400        XLON     14:34:44      00031004527TRDU0 
1,684      2.3350        XLON     14:41:26      00031004552TRDU0 
4,338      2.3350        XLON     14:50:05      00031004584TRDU0 
3,405      2.3550        XLON     15:16:41      00031004611TRDU0 
28        2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004637TRDU0 
388       2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004636TRDU0 
388       2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004635TRDU0 
2,881      2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004634TRDU0 
799       2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004633TRDU0 
101       2.3500        XLON     15:38:02      00031004632TRDU0 
1,617      2.3350        XLON     16:03:34      00031004700TRDU0 
810       2.3300        XLON     16:13:49      00031004729TRDU0 
1,453      2.3350        XLON     16:19:00      00031004737TRDU0 
1,724      2.3400        XLON     16:22:59      00031004741TRDU0 
2,174      2.3350        XLON     16:23:48      00031004742TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 443623 
EQS News ID:  2401180 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401180&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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