DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 100,000 50,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7400 GBP2.3550 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6950 GBP2.3100 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7155 GBP2.3326 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,323,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 63 2.7150 XDUB 08:48:08 00031003728TRDU0 1,730 2.7150 XDUB 08:48:08 00031003727TRDU0 1,523 2.7050 XDUB 08:58:45 00031003793TRDU0 3,051 2.7000 XDUB 09:03:47 00031003805TRDU0 57 2.7000 XDUB 09:25:24 00031003897TRDU0 651 2.7000 XDUB 09:25:24 00031003896TRDU0 1,062 2.7000 XDUB 09:25:24 00031003895TRDU0 1,499 2.7050 XDUB 09:36:10 00031003929TRDU0 323 2.7050 XDUB 09:36:10 00031003928TRDU0 1,501 2.6950 XDUB 09:47:08 00031003938TRDU0 256 2.7000 XDUB 09:57:18 00031003953TRDU0 124 2.7000 XDUB 09:57:18 00031003952TRDU0 395 2.7000 XDUB 09:57:18 00031003951TRDU0 1,514 2.7000 XDUB 10:02:16 00031003961TRDU0 1,413 2.7000 XDUB 10:12:20 00031003994TRDU0 183 2.7000 XDUB 10:12:20 00031003993TRDU0 1,815 2.6950 XDUB 10:20:53 00031004010TRDU0 42 2.7000 XDUB 10:45:06 00031004072TRDU0 1,510 2.7000 XDUB 10:45:11 00031004073TRDU0 1,625 2.7000 XDUB 10:47:12 00031004075TRDU0 1,700 2.6950 XDUB 10:52:40 00031004091TRDU0 1,693 2.6950 XDUB 11:11:46 00031004112TRDU0 1,695 2.7000 XDUB 11:26:25 00031004145TRDU0 1,706 2.7000 XDUB 11:37:27 00031004163TRDU0 1,781 2.7000 XDUB 11:50:36 00031004188TRDU0 1,623 2.7100 XDUB 12:04:26 00031004222TRDU0 1,122 2.7200 XDUB 12:18:08 00031004332TRDU0 507 2.7200 XDUB 12:18:08 00031004333TRDU0 3,299 2.7200 XDUB 12:21:49 00031004335TRDU0 1,714 2.7200 XDUB 12:52:32 00031004387TRDU0 1,779 2.7200 XDUB 13:03:54 00031004395TRDU0 1,510 2.7250 XDUB 13:14:20 00031004410TRDU0 3,217 2.7200 XDUB 13:16:19 00031004424TRDU0 3,247 2.7200 XDUB 13:36:06 00031004445TRDU0 937 2.7200 XDUB 13:57:29 00031004460TRDU0 143 2.7200 XDUB 13:57:29 00031004459TRDU0 1,536 2.7200 XDUB 14:02:46 00031004467TRDU0 3,415 2.7150 XDUB 14:04:03 00031004469TRDU0 1,713 2.7150 XDUB 14:30:04 00031004514TRDU0 1,589 2.7150 XDUB 14:30:04 00031004513TRDU0 1,713 2.7150 XDUB 14:30:04 00031004512TRDU0 1,535 2.7150 XDUB 14:30:04 00031004511TRDU0 1,819 2.7150 XDUB 14:44:33 00031004556TRDU0 1,035 2.7200 XDUB 14:50:11 00031004586TRDU0 479 2.7200 XDUB 14:50:11 00031004585TRDU0 1,573 2.7200 XDUB 14:53:50 00031004587TRDU0 1,760 2.7300 XDUB 14:59:34 00031004594TRDU0 1,518 2.7350 XDUB 15:03:29 00031004596TRDU0 1,621 2.7350 XDUB 15:07:47 00031004598TRDU0 4,797 2.7300 XDUB 15:12:14 00031004604TRDU0 1,657 2.7400 XDUB 15:24:32 00031004618TRDU0 1,605 2.7400 XDUB 15:24:32 00031004617TRDU0 1,537 2.7350 XDUB 15:36:47 00031004630TRDU0 1,747 2.7300 XDUB 15:38:02 00031004639TRDU0 1,779 2.7300 XDUB 15:38:02 00031004638TRDU0 1,743 2.7250 XDUB 15:48:21 00031004651TRDU0 1,564 2.7250 XDUB 15:48:21 00031004650TRDU0 1,618 2.7200 XDUB 15:51:53 00031004652TRDU0 1,533 2.7100 XDUB 16:05:46 00031004704TRDU0 1,632 2.7100 XDUB 16:05:46 00031004703TRDU0 1,566 2.7100 XDUB 16:05:46 00031004702TRDU0 1,644 2.7100 XDUB 16:05:46 00031004701TRDU0 1,647 2.7200 XDUB 16:20:30 00031004739TRDU0 1,501 2.7200 XDUB 16:22:56 00031004740TRDU0 746 2.7200 XDUB 16:24:57 00031004745TRDU0 2,368 2.7200 XDUB 16:24:57 00031004744TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,056 2.3150 XLON 08:55:57 00031003789TRDU0 556 2.3150 XLON 08:55:57 00031003788TRDU0 863 2.3200 XLON 09:15:39 00031003877TRDU0 756 2.3200 XLON 09:15:39 00031003876TRDU0 483 2.3200 XLON 09:34:48 00031003927TRDU0 1,218 2.3200 XLON 09:34:48 00031003926TRDU0 1,577 2.3150 XLON 09:55:37 00031003950TRDU0 1,223 2.3100 XLON 10:20:53 00031004011TRDU0 1,558 2.3150 XLON 10:51:38 00031004088TRDU0 1,522 2.3100 XLON 10:52:40 00031004090TRDU0 1,499 2.3100 XLON 10:52:52 00031004092TRDU0 1,655 2.3150 XLON 11:38:23 00031004167TRDU0 123 2.3300 XLON 12:02:09 00031004214TRDU0 1,480 2.3300 XLON 12:02:09 00031004213TRDU0 1,634 2.3350 XLON 12:27:18 00031004340TRDU0 1,386 2.3350 XLON 12:30:36 00031004341TRDU0 100 2.3400 XLON 13:06:25 00031004399TRDU0 1,526 2.3400 XLON 13:06:25 00031004398TRDU0 796 2.3400 XLON 13:27:42 00031004437TRDU0 810 2.3400 XLON 13:27:42 00031004436TRDU0 3,174 2.3350 XLON 13:36:06 00031004444TRDU0 281 2.3400 XLON 14:22:18 00031004497TRDU0 1,365 2.3400 XLON 14:22:18 00031004496TRDU0 101 2.3400 XLON 14:22:18 00031004495TRDU0 1,468 2.3400 XLON 14:34:44 00031004527TRDU0 1,684 2.3350 XLON 14:41:26 00031004552TRDU0 4,338 2.3350 XLON 14:50:05 00031004584TRDU0 3,405 2.3550 XLON 15:16:41 00031004611TRDU0 28 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004637TRDU0 388 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004636TRDU0 388 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004635TRDU0 2,881 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004634TRDU0 799 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004633TRDU0 101 2.3500 XLON 15:38:02 00031004632TRDU0 1,617 2.3350 XLON 16:03:34 00031004700TRDU0 810 2.3300 XLON 16:13:49 00031004729TRDU0 1,453 2.3350 XLON 16:19:00 00031004737TRDU0 1,724 2.3400 XLON 16:22:59 00031004741TRDU0 2,174 2.3350 XLON 16:23:48 00031004742TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 443623 EQS News ID: 2401180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 18, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)