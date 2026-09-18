Chery Auto: LEPAS to Host Inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week This October

WUHU, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, will host its inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week this October during the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Bringing together global users, partners and cross-industry guests, the event will explore new possibilities for mobility and everyday life in the new energy era - extending elegance beyond the car to the way people connect with mobility and lifestyle.

Ahead of the event, LEPAS has stepped into cultural and lifestyle settings worldwide this summer - from historic cinemas in Europe and equestrian events in Southeast Asia to fashion gatherings in South Africa and art spaces in London. Through these engagements, LEPAS is exploring how "elegant mobility" can connect with diverse cultures and lifestyles.





One Vision of Elegance, Expressed Across Cultures

Across these settings, LEPAS moves beyond its role as a means of transport to become part of local aesthetic and cultural experiences: at a Malaysian equestrian event, sharing the field with young riders; at the Transilvania International Film Festival, celebrating originality with the creative community; at the Venice International Film Festival, joining filmmakers from around the world; and at London Design Festival, exploring the meaning of elegance with designers. Each offers a distinct expression of an elegant lifestyle shaped by its cultural context.





[LEPAS x Malaysian Prime Minister Cup Equestrian Competition]

This reflects LEPAS's exploration of elegance as a value that can be perceived and experienced. Through three core pillars - Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space - LEPAS maintains a consistent expression across cultures: design encourages self-expression, technology supports a composed experience, and space accommodates everyday life. Bringing these values into real-life settings makes LEPAS's approach to elegance tangible for global customers.

In the Name of Elegance, Across Global Markets

For LEPAS, globalization means maintaining consistent brand values while understanding local cultures, responding to users' needs, and building trust through sustained engagement.

In South Africa, LEPAS began connecting with communities before its products entered the market. Through sporting events, fashion shows, cultural gatherings and community initiatives, the brand has made its idea of elegance more tangible while building a local presence and connection.





[LEPAS x BLACK COFFEE Foundation Children's Welfare Home Initiative]

From cultural engagement to market development, LEPAS builds awareness of elegance through lifestyle experiences, enters markets through brand and product launches, and supports elegant mobility through services. Together, these efforts make elegant living relevant across markets.

From individual events to citywide engagement, and from the car to everyday life, LEPAS is gradually expanding from an automotive brand into a lifestyle brand. Beyond how people move, it explores how mobility can become part of everyday life, with technology working in the background and elegance taking center stage.

This October, LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week will bring these explorations together, further connecting global users, partners and cross-industry guests through mobility and lifestyle.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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