Investor communications initiative designed to broaden awareness and understanding of edgeTI following public disclosure through news releases and SEDAR+

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations software, announces that it has engaged RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") and Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") to provide investor relations and digital media services.

The engagements form part of edgeTI's continuing effort to improve the accessibility, reach and understanding of its publicly disclosed information among existing and prospective shareholders, investment advisers, analysts, portfolio managers, family offices and other participants in the capital markets.

RedChip Companies, Inc.

On August 24, 2026, edgeTI entered into a non-exclusive investor relations agreement with RedChip, a United States investor relations, financial media and communications firm based at 431 E. Horatio Avenue, Suite 100, Maitland, Florida 32751. RedChip was founded in 1992 and provides investor relations, financial media and capital-markets communications services to public companies. RedChip is owned by its Chief Executive Officer, Dave Gentry.

Under the engagement, RedChip will assist edgeTI with investor relations and communications activities that may include preparation and enhancement of investor collateral, including the Company's corporate profile, investor presentation, website materials, frequently asked questions, fact sheet and investor landing page; editorial assistance and public-relations strategy relating to Company news; production and distribution of digital media; CEO interviews for RedChip's Small Stocks, Big Money television and podcast programming; distribution of publicly disclosed Company news through RedChip's investor communications channels; direct outreach to stockbrokers, family offices, analysts, portfolio managers and high-net-worth investors; periodic investor calls and quarterly webinars; and assistance in arranging investor roadshow meetings.

The RedChip engagement has an initial term of six months. Unless either edgeTI or RedChip gives written notice of non-renewal at least 15 days before the end of the initial term, the agreement provides for renewal for an additional six-month term on the same cash compensation terms.

The Company will pay RedChip US$12,500 per month, with the first payment due upon execution of the agreement and subsequent payments due on the first day of each month. The Company has also agreed to grant to RedChip an aggregate of 5,000 equity incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase subordinate voting shares of the Company ("SVSs") to be granted within 30 calendar days (the "Grant Date") after the date the SVSs first trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market or New York Stock Exchange (the "Uplisting Date"). The exercise price of the Options will be the average daily closing price of the SVSs over 30 trading days immediately following the Uplisting Date. The Options will be fully vested on the Grant Date and expire five years from the Grant Date, and, subject to the equity incentive plan of the Company then in place, be exercisable on a cashless basis. No such options have been granted as of the date of this news release. Any grant, issuance, vesting or exercise of securities pursuant to the agreement will be subject to the Company's applicable security-based compensation plan, applicable securities laws and all applicable stock exchange requirements and approvals.

All materials and content prepared by RedChip for the Company are subject to review and approval by the Company before publication.

RedChip and the Company are at arm's length. RedChip does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than in relation to the Options as disclosed above. The engagement of RedChip remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

Emerging Growth Research LLC

edgeTI has also engaged Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR"), an independent sponsored-research provider located at 30 N. Gould Street, Suite R, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801, to provide investor relations and media services. EGR is organized as a Wyoming limited liability company and provides company-sponsored investment research concerning public and private companies.

Under the engagement, EGR will author and publish reports on the Company to present an objective summary and analysis of the Company's operations, business model, industry, financial performance and investment potential based on publicly available information and materials provided by the Company. The engagement is for an initial term of one year.

Draft EGR reports will be provided to edgeTI for management review principally for factual corrections and clarification before publication. EGR retains editorial control over the research analysis and opinions expressed in its reports.

edgeTI will pay EGR an aggregate cash fee of US$25,000 for the one-year engagement, covering the initiating coverage report and four post-earnings update reports. The fee is payable in advance.

EGR and the Company are at arm's length. EGR does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The engagement of EGR remains subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

Clarification to Resolution Approving Amendment to Articles

At its annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 25, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the Company will submit for approval certain amendments to its articles (the "Article Amendments") as described in its information circular dated August 10, 2026 (the "Circular"), for the Meeting.

The Company wishes to clarify that the Article Amendment Resolution (as defined therein) will not be submitted to shareholders as a single special resolution voted upon collectively by holders of subordinate voting shares ("SVS Holders") and multiple voting shares ("MVS Holders"). Instead, the Article Amendment Resolution will be considered by way of separate class votes, with the SVS Holders and the MVS Holders each voting independently as a class to approve the resolution by ordinary resolution.

Approval of the Article Amendment Resolution will require separate class approval from the SVS Holders and the MVS Holders, with the resolution requiring an affirmative vote of at least one-half (1/2) of the votes cast by MVS Holders and of at least two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by SVS Holders at the Meeting.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314934