SMA is thinking big. On Sept. 17, the German manufacturer of PV inverters and storage solutions inaugurated its new "Gigawatt Factory" in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany. The facility has an annual production capacity of more than 60 GW. It covers 46,000 m2, including a building footprint of 20,500 m2, and represents an investment of approximately €80 million ($91.8 million). "What makes this factory unique is that we have brought the full integration of medium-voltage products in-house, whereas this step is traditionally handled by subcontractors," said Christoph Zopf, head of production and ...

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