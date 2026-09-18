Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has secured a new real-estate location in Kitchener, Ontario, for the multi-unit franchise group led by Alex Rechichi and Bedford Park Capital. The location was secured as part of Heal's largest Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to date for 45 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.

Happy Belly 1

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Located in the heart of Waterloo Region, Kitchener is a growing urban centre supported by a strong residential base, expanding commercial activity, and a diverse population of students, professionals, and families. The city benefits from one of Ontario's most significant post-secondary communities, including Conestoga College, which serves more than 20,000 registered students and operates its largest campus in Kitchener; the nearby University of Waterloo, with more than 41,000 full- and part-time students; and Wilfrid Laurier University's Waterloo campus, home to more than 17,500 undergraduate students. This substantial student population, combined with Kitchener's growing residential and employment base, creates a strong customer demographic seeking convenient, health-conscious food options that fit busy lifestyles, positioning the market well for Heal's smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings.



"Securing this newest Heal real-estate location in Kitchener marks another important step in our Ontario expansion," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Kitchener offers a compelling growth market, supported by a rapidly expanding population, established residential and commercial communities, and one of the strongest post-secondary student populations in the province. With Conestoga College, the University of Waterloo, and Wilfrid Laurier University collectively contributing a significant student demographic across the region, Kitchener aligns well with Heal's better-for-you offering and further demonstrates the scalability of the brand in markets that combine strong local fundamentals with meaningful student demand."

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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.







About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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