

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For Natera Inc. (NTRA), the journey so far has been nothing short of remarkable, with its shares scaling new heights to reach an all-time high of $366.70 yesterday.



Natera is a global provider of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, with a focus on oncology, women's health and organ health. The company develops personalized genetic tests and diagnostics designed to support earlier detection, more targeted treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.



The stock's ascent is not merely a matter of happenstance. Several factors have contributed to its remarkable run, including growing demand for Natera's products, continued momentum in its core business, and a series of upward revisions to its financial guidance.



When Did We Last Highlight NTRA?



We have followed Natera closely over the years, highlighting the stock at different price points - December 21, 2022, when it was trading around $41.75, and August 23, 2024, when it was at $122.82. Our most recent report came on August 8, 2025, with the stock at $162.



What's Driving the Stock?



. August 2025: Reported Q2 2025 total revenue of $546.6 million, up 32.2% year over year, and raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion. . August 2025: Announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 IMvigor011 trial, sponsored by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, which used Natera's Signatera ctDNA test to detect molecular residual disease after surgery and identify muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients who may benefit from adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq). . September 2025: A new study published in Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology showed that Natera's Signatera ctDNA test identified 100% of uterine cancer recurrences ahead of imaging, supporting its potential use in recurrence monitoring and treatment-response assessment. . October 2025: Reported results from the Phase 3 IMvigor011 clinical trial demonstrating that Signatera can expand the adjuvant treatment window and guide the use of adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in MIBC, resulting in improved disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival. . October 2025: Reported a successful readout from its Early Cancer Detection (ECD) program, which is evaluating a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) and advanced adenomas (AA), underscoring the potential of Natera's technology in early cancer detection. . November 2025: Reported Q3 2025 total revenue of $592.2 million, up 34.7% from the year-ago period. . January 2026: Launched its expanded 21-gene Fetal Focus single-gene non-invasive prenatal test (sgNIPT), enabling detection of a broader set of clinically relevant inherited conditions with high accuracy. . February 2026: Submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the FDA for Signatera CDx for the detection of molecular residual disease in patients with MIBC who may benefit from treatment with atezolizumab (Tecentriq). . February 2026: Reported Q4 2025 total revenue of $665.5 million, up 39.8% from Q4 2024. Natera also provided 2026 total revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.70 billion, while full-year 2025 total revenue reached $2.306 billion. . March 2026: Launched Zenith Genomics, its next-generation whole-genome sequencing assay designed to significantly improve the detection of rare diseases. . April 2026: A court upheld the validity of all three asserted MRD patents and preserved damages related to Invitae's MRD-related products. The judge also awarded Natera a 30% ongoing royalty on its MRD-related patents. . May 2026: Reported Q1 2026 revenue of $696.6 million, up 38.8% from Q1 2025, and raised 2026 total revenue guidance to $2.74 billion-$2.82 billion. . May 2026: The FDA approved Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic for use with adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) immunotherapy in MIBC. . August 2026: Reported Q2 2026 total revenue of $752.8 million, up 37.7% from the year-ago quarter, and again raised 2026 total revenue guidance, this time to $2.85 billion-$2.91 billion.



Near-term Catalysts



. Japan PMDA approval: Potential approval of Signatera as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), following its June PMDA approval in colorectal cancer. . H2 2026: Begin enrollment in Aveta Biomics' global Phase 3 trial of APG-157 in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, incorporating serial Signatera testing to assess molecular residual disease (MRD) and treatment response throughout therapy and follow-up. . Late 2026: Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (ELDN) Phase 3 kidney-transplant trial is expected to begin, with Natera's Prospera serving as the exclusive dd-cfDNA monitoring assay. . November 2026: Natera is expected to report third-quarter 2026 financial results during the first week of November, providing an update on quarterly performance and its 2026 financial outlook.



Stock Performance Since Publication



. Published Date: August 8, 2025 . Published Price: $162.00 . All-time High: $366.70 (+126%) on Sep.17, 2026 . Closing Price: $366.31 (+126%) on Sep.17, 2026



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