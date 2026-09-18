Humble Group AB: Humble Group Continues To Strengthen Its Management Structure

Humble Group AB (publ) ("Humble Group" or "the Company") announces that Ludvig Persson is joining as Segment CEO for Future Snacking and becoming part of Humble Group's executive management team. This appointment follows last week's announcement regarding Henrik Arfwidsson as Chief of Staff and represents another step in the development of the Group's management structure.

Ludvig Persson assumes the role of Segment CEO for Future Snacking, with profit and loss responsibility at the segment level and responsibility for driving the segment's development and priorities. Ludvig joins from the position of General Manager Nordics at Oatly, where he held primary commercial responsibility; prior to that, he held senior commercial and financial roles at companies including Unilever and L'Oréal.

At the same time, Noel Abdayem - founder of The Humble Co. and one of Humble Group's largest shareholders - will continue to contribute to the Group's development in a new role as Senior Commercial Advisor. During the transition period, Noel led the Company as Acting CEO until Anders Fredriksson assumed the position.

Humble Group is an active, long-term owner of companies and leading brands within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The Group builds platforms and scales operations with a focus on profitable growth. The enhanced management structure is intended to provide clearer lines of responsibility and a stronger focus on the Group's key priorities.

Henrik Arfwidsson and Ludvig Persson will assume their roles at the turn of the year 2026/2027.

"Being able to see the strengthening of the management team take shape during my very first week as CEO speaks volumes about the pace and ambition at Humble right now. Ludvig and Henrik bring exactly the kind of operational experience and focus on results that bolsters the Group's execution capabilities. At the same time, I am very pleased that Noel will continue to contribute his experience, commercial perspective, and deep knowledge of Humble in a strategic advisory role." says Anders Fredriksson, CEO of Humble Group.

Humble Group's decentralized operating model remains unchanged. Subsidiaries retain operational responsibility for their respective businesses, while Group management assumes clearer responsibility for monitoring, prioritizing, and executing Group-wide initiatives.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fredriksson, CEO

E-post: anders.fredriksson@humblegroup.com

About Humble Group

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.