Humble Group AB: Report from the annual general meeting in Humble Group AB on 6 May 2026

Humble Group AB has today, on 6 May 2026, held the Annual General Meeting. The annual general meeting resolved the following. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.humblegroup.com.

Approval of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and discharge of liability

The income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2025 were adopted and the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the management of the company during 2025.

Disposition of profit or loss

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the company's results shall be carried forward and that no dividends shall be paid.

Remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Election of board members, election of auditors, fees to the board of directors and fees to auditors

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) members and that the company shall have one (1) registered accounting firm.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that Noel Abdayem shall be elected as a new board member and that Dajana Mirborn, Henrik Patek, Ola Cronholm, Pål Bruu and Sara Berger shall be re-elected as board members for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2027. Dajana Mirborn was re-elected as chairman of the board in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The accounting firm BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting and it was noted that the authorised public accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman will continue to be auditor in charge.

The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the board shall amount to a total of SEK 2,367,750 (1,945,000) of which SEK 325,500 (310,000) shall be paid to each of the board members who are not part of the executive management and SEK 740,250 (705,000) shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board. The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that each member of the audit committee shall be paid SEK 78,750 (75,000) and that each member of the remuneration committee shall be paid SEK 52,500 (50,000). The annual general meeting further resolved that, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on adoption of guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Authorisation to acquire and transfer treasury shares

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, for the period up until the next annual general meeting, resolve upon acquisition and transfer of the company's own ordinary shares. The purpose of the proposed authorisation is to enable adapting the capital structure of the company to its capital needs from time to time, flexibility in transactions by means of paying with shares, and flexibility in incentive programs, and thereby contribute to an increased shareholder value. Acquisitions may only be made of a maximum of so many shares that, at any given time, the company's own holdings do not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company and may only take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with the price limitations set out in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. Transfer of shares may comprise all treasury shares held by the company from time to time and may take place on or outside of Nasdaq Stockholm, and may be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Transfer of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall take place at a price within the price interval at any time recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm. Transfers of shares outside of Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market may be made against payment in cash, in kind or by way of set-off.

Issue authorisation

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions up until the next annual general meeting, and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, resolve on the issue of ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertibles comprising a total of not more than 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the first utilisation of the authorisation. Such issue resolution may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions.

Implementation of a warrant-based incentive program

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement an incentive program consisting of no more than 2,000,000 warrants of series 2026/2029 for existing and future senior executives and key employees within the Humble group. In order to implement the incentive program, the annual general meeting resolved on an issue of not more than 2,000,000 warrants of series 2026/2029 and to approve transfer of the warrants to the participants in the incentive program.

Upon full subscription with the support of all new warrants, 2,000,000 new ordinary shares may be issued, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 0.4 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company, provided that no recalculation of the number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscription for is made in accordance with the complete terms and conditions of the warrants. Upon full exercise of the warrants, the company's share capital will increase by SEK 440,000.

For further information, please contact:

Noel Abdayem, acting CEO

E-post: noel.abdayem@humblegroup.se

About Humble Group

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.