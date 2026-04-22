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WKN: A2JAZV | ISIN: SE0006261046 | Ticker-Symbol: B39
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 11:02
0,729 Euro
+2,68 % +0,019
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMBLE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HUMBLE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6850,72118:46
0,6930,70618:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 16:15 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Humble Group AB: Humble signs new credit facility agreement, strengthening the company's financial position

Humble Group AB (publ) ("Humble") has today entered into a new credit facility agreement (the "Agreement") with Humble's two main banks, SEB and Nordea. The new facilities total MSEK 2,000 and consist of a term loan of MSEK 1,300 and a revolving credit facility of MSEK 700. The agreement, which has a term of three years with two extension options, strengthens the existing business relationship with Humble's two main banks and at the same time strengthens Humble's financial position.

The credit facilities under the Agreement will be used to refinance the existing credit facility agreement and for general corporate purposes and are an important step in Humble's continued work towards a stronger financial profile. The agreement enables Humble to continue growing the group in a more profitable and sustainable manner with reduced complexity.

"We are very pleased to once again receive the trust of our leading banks, SEB and Nordea, and that we are simultaneously strengthening the relationship with our two main banks. The continued trust means a lot to us and gives us good conditions to continue developing the group in a profitable and value-adding way. In parallel, we see a clear reduction in our interest expenses, which further strengthens our financial profile." says Noel Abdayem, acting CEO.

Humble is advised by Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB.

For further information, please contact:
Noel Abdayem, Acting CEO, Humble Group AB
E-mail: noel.abdayem@humblegroup.se

About Humble Group
Humble Group is a Swedish group of companies that specializes in driving value creation and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its operations and developing them towards future consumer needs. The company has several brands, a global distribution network and production facilities where the subsidiaries work independently within their business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic management and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information, visit www.humblegroup.com.

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.

For further information, please contact:
Noel Abdayem, acting CEO
E-post: noel.abdayem@humblegroup.se

About Humble Group
Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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