Humble Group AB: Humble Group divests company and announces a non-cash impairment of MSEK 600 and preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026

As part of the strategic review, Humble Group AB ("Humble" or the "Company") today announces the divestment of the subsidiary Fancystage within the Sustainable Care business area (the "Disposal"). The Divestment results in an impairment of goodwill of approximately MSEK 280. In addition to the Divestment, Humble has carried out an updated valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets within the Sustainable Care business area, which resulted in an impairment of approximately SEK 320 million. The impairments, which do not affect cash flow, will be reported in the interim report for the second quarter of 2026. Given this, the Company also announces preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026, where net sales are expected to amount to approximately MSEK 2,004 (1,983) and EBITA to approximately MSEK 120 (120). EBIT is expected to amount to approximately MSEK 77 (71) excluding impairment losses and approximately MSEK -523 (71) after the impairment losses have been incurred.

Divestment of Fancystage

Humble has today entered into a transfer agreement for the entire share capital of its Portuguese subsidiary Fancystage. The divestment of Fancystage is part of the strategic review announced in September 2025 with the purpose to further focusing the Group's operations, streamlining capital allocation and concentrating resources on areas of greatest strategic importance. The purchase price for the share capital in Fancystage (including the right to repayment of shareholder contributions) amounts to MEUR 5, to be paid in cash over a period of 18 months from the date of taking over, which took place today.

The divestment entails a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately MSEK 280 and means that the Group's annual net sales decrease by approximately MSEK 70, while the Group's annual EBIT improves by approximately MSEK 10. The transaction thus strengthens Humble's profitability profile and constitutes a further step in the work to focus Humble Group's operations. At the same time, the Company continues to evaluate both strategic divestments and complementary acquisitions within the framework of the strategic review.

Write-down of goodwill

As part of the regular impairment test, Humble has performed an updated valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets attributable to the Sustainable Care business area. The test has resulted in a non-cash impairment of approximately MSEK 320, in addition to the impairment arising in connection with the divestment of Fancystage. Following the impairment tests, the Company believes that the reported values within Sustainable Care better reflect the business's future portfolio and long-term prospects.

Preliminary results for the second quarter 2026

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, net sales are expected to grow organically by 1% for the second quarter and amount to approximately MSEK 2,004 (1,983) and EBITA to approximately MSEK 120 (120). The aggregate effect from the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets amounts to approximately MSEK 600 and will be recognised to EBIT reported in the second quarter. EBIT is expected to amount to approximately MSEK 77 (71) excluding realized impairments and approximately MSEK -523 (71) after the impairments are realized.

All figures for the second quarter of 2026 in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The final report for the second quarter of 2026 will be published on July 17, 2026 at approximately 08:00 CEST.

"The divestment is a natural next step in the strategic review and an important step in the development towards a more focused, profitable and long-term value creation Humble Group. The divestment and the non-cash impairments impact the reported results for the quarter, but at the same time mean that the balance sheet better reflects our future portfolio and strengthens the financial platform for continued long-term value creation." says Noel Abdayem, acting CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Noel Abdayem, acting CEO

E-post: noel.abdayem@humblegroup.se

About Humble Group

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.

This information is information that Humble Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 08:15 CEST.