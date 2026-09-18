Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has signed a framework agreement with Bin Zayed Group subsidiary Bin Zayed Investment (Ningbo) Co. ("BZI") whereby the Company's Cubeler Business Hub (the "Cubeler Platform") would be used to help BZI identify, analyze and evaluate private equity investment opportunities, beginning in Asia and eventually in other regions of the world where BZI is active, including the Middle East, where the Company hopes to expand its service offerings in 2027 in collaboration with BZI.

BZI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bin Zayed Group of Companies ("BZG"). BZG (https://binzayedasia.com/) was founded in 1988 by UAE royal family member H.H. Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Zayed Alnahyan, who currently also serves as the group's Chairman. BZG is a global conglomerate headquartered in Dubai with diversified business interests spanning construction and real estate development, manufacturing, technology, financial services and oil and gas exploration. BZI and Tenet intend to leverage BZG's established brand and reputation, its expertise and resources along with Tenet's data analysis and technological capabilities to establish an investment cooperation relationship in Asia and the Middle East. The proposed collaboration between the parties would see the Cubeler Platform used to help identify and evaluate the investment merits of potential projects while BZI would supply the capital, investment structure and proposed exit strategy for each selected project. The decision to move forward with a project would reside solely with BZI, while the split of the allocation of investment returns between BZI and Tenet would be mutually agreed to by the parties on a case-by-case basis prior to the start of each project. The framework agreement signed between the parties is for a term of six (6) months, during which they plan to gradually establish a cooperation mechanism covering project screening, data analysis, investment due diligence, risk assessment, post-investment management, and other relevant stages. This approach is expected to lead to a formal long-term agreement between the parties prior to the expiry of today's announced framework agreement.

Official Launch of BKeeper Portal

Tenet also announced the official launch of its BKeeper Portal at https://bkeeper.cubeler.com/. BKeeper is a white-label platform that allows accountants and bookkeepers to provide their SME clients value-added services such as forecasts, benchmarks, peer comparisons and business valuations, all powered by Tenet's AI agents. Tenet plans to demonstrate BKeeper's features at the 2026 edition of the Ignite Conference (https://ignite.cpbcan.ca/ignite2026) where the Company will be one of the corporate sponsors.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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