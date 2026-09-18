S-based industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls has launched an industrial heat pump capable of supplying hot water at temperatures of up to 122 C. The company said its new Sabroe HitemHP system is intended to replace fossil-fuel and electric boilers in applications such as food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals and advanced manufacturing. It can also support pasteurization, sterilization and indirect steam production. The heat pump is available in 10 configurations with nominal heating capacities ranging from approximately 100 kW to 1 MW. It uses a single-stage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...