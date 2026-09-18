Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") July 2026 oil production was 2,203 barrels, averaging 71 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$83 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $182,443 and net operating cash flow was $109,516.
|July 2026
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|39 bbl/day
|15 bbl/day
|$36,067
|$21,880
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|63 bbl/day
|12 bbl/day
|$30,480
|$15,037
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|9 bbl/day
|3 bbl/day
|$8,636
|$5,107
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|72 bbl/day
|13 bbl/day
|$35,759
|$22,132
|Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)
|120 bbl/day
|28 bbl/day
|$71,509
|$55,573
|July 2026 Total
|71 bbl/day
|$182,443
|$109,516
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).
Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
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